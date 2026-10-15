Tine Embrechts discusses her therapy journey on Therapie

Actress Tine Embrechts opened up about her nearly two-decade journey in psychological counseling, revealing how a deep-seated feeling of desperation during her first marriage pushed her to seek outside guidance. Speaking candidly during an appearance on the VRT Canvas program Therapie, the 51-year-old performer discussed the slow unraveling of her former relationship and the unhealthy patterns that defined it.

Embrechts explained that she entered counseling for the first time when severe fractures began appearing in her early marriage to her ex-husband Roman. Despite locking into a traditional romantic ideal with two children that she initially considered her dream life, the reality began quietly eroding. Rather than addressing the cracks, she admitted to holding onto the idealized picture so tightly that she ignored warning signs, leading to a volatile cycle of separations and reconciliations that occurred roughly 10 times.

Seeking Clarity Beyond Conventional Counseling

Caught in a state of emotional turmoil filled with sadness and anger, Embrechts admitted she struggled to make definitive choices. In her desperation to find a way forward, she turned to alternative methods before finding traditional support. She consulted pendulum dowsers, massage therapists, and a palm reader, explaining that she was open to anything because she desperately wanted someone else to make decisions for her.

That dynamic shifted when a friend recommended a therapist named Magda. Unlike previous avenues, Magda combined active listening with direct opinions, eventually giving Embrechts the crucial insight she needed: waiting for a magical morning where everything would become crystal clear was a false hope. That realization gave the actress the strength to walk away from a marriage she felt trapped in, marking a permanent turning point in her life.

Facing Burnout and Moving Forward

Although Magda passed away from cancer several years ago, Embrechts noted that she still frequently asks herself what her former therapist would advise in difficult moments. Her commitment to therapy continued through subsequent challenges, including a period several years ago when a new therapist warned her she was on the verge of a burn-out.

Balancing the care of two young children alongside two older boys living with her full-time at the time had pushed her past her limits, compounded by a family background that prioritized pushing through hardship without complaint. Now nearly 12 years into a relationship with Guga Baúl—with whom she shares two sons—Embrechts has learned to delegate responsibilities without guilt, striving for honesty with herself, Laurent, and her children rather than keeping up appearances.

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