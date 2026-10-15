24000 Mail-In Ballots Requested in Dauphin County for Nov 3 Election

Dauphin County officials outlined their preparations for the upcoming Nov. 3 election during a press conference on Wednesday, emphasizing robust security measures, structured logistical plans, and strong confidence in local voting procedures ahead of Election Day.

Addressing reporters, county Commissioner Mike Pries highlighted the jurisdiction’s long-standing track record for running orderly contests. Across Dauphin County, election administration relies on 159 precincts, 324 voting machines, around 200,000 registered voters, and 1,100 volunteers to assist with the election. Polling locations will open their doors from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to traditional in-person voting, voters are utilizing mail-in options. According to Director of Elections Chris Spackman, residents have requested 24,000 mail-in ballots so far, with 3,000 already returned.

To safeguard the integrity of the vote, local administrators have collaborated closely with the Dauphin County Emergency Management Agency. Officials ran simulated test scenarios to address potential disruptions ranging from power outages to voter intimidation or federal interference.

“The key is we don’t want to be reactive,” Commissioner George Hartwick said. “We want to make sure that we’ve got folks assigned to security responses, local law enforcement, DA, judges, all in the line of responses to where folks aren’t searching through a phone the day of elections.”

While acknowledging persistent national rhetoric questioning election administration, Hartwick pushed back firmly against doubt-casting narratives. “There’s been a lot of talk and rhetoric over the past several years about whether or not there’s integrity in our election process and whether or not there are questions to be raised and folks wanting to sort of discredit and provide some level of doubt in folks’ minds,” Hartwick said. “I will tell you firmly, here in Dauphin County, we’ve got faith and confidence in our election process.”

Key Deadlines and Vote-Counting Schedule

Voters navigating the final stretch of the electoral calendar face several hard deadlines. The final date to update voter registrations is Oct. 29. Meanwhile, mail-in ballot applications must be submitted by Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. Completed mail-in ballots can be returned via postal mail, deposited into designated drop boxes, or handed in directly at the county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

County workers will begin opening and processing mail-in ballots starting at 7 a.m. on Election Day. Preliminary mail-in results are slated to appear on the county’s official website at 8 p.m., while in-person precinct ballots will be transported to the county office when polls close. Website updates reflecting vote tallies will be published every half hour thereafter.

“We have a lot of, I think, the best practices here, and we’re looking forward to another great election year,” commission Chair Justin Douglas said.