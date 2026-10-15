Antonio Cassano declares Lionel Messi peerless in football history

Former Italian international forward Antonio Cassano has reignited football’s historic debate by declaring Lionel Messi peerless in football history, while dismissing Cristiano Ronaldo as a fraction of Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário during a candid interview with the daily As, as reported by Diez on October 14, 2026.

The Singular Legacy of Lionel Messi

Assessing the modern era’s pantheon, Cassano pointed directly to the Argentine icon’s unmatched operational ceiling. “He plays something else. In the history of football, there has never been anyone like him, he is above everyone and he is still an admirable phenomenon at almost 40 years old,” Cassano stated regarding Messi’s enduring impact. While acknowledging contemporary talents such as Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, the former Roma and Milan attacker emphasized that none approach Messi’s historical tier.

‼️ Antonio Cassano: "In the entire history of football, there has never been anyone like Messi. He is above all and he remains an admirable phenomenon at almost 40 years old. Cristiano Ronaldo? He's not even the real Ronaldo. Who is only half of half of what Ronaldo Nazario was pic.twitter.com/3b8bvU7key” — https://x.com/rubanijnr/status/2110450997160255763

Weighing the Two Ronaldos

Shifting focus to central attacking profiles, Cassano drew a sharp contrast between two legendary wearers of the iconic number nine shirt. Having shared a dressing room with the Brazilian icon at Madrid, Cassano offered high praise for his former teammate. “As a center forward, I haven’t seen anyone like him. He was absolutely fabulous and differential. If he had had an injury-free career, he would have reached an unimaginable ceiling,” Cassano reflected on Ronaldo Nazário.

Conversely, the evaluation of the Portuguese superstar cut in the opposite direction. Cassano characterized Cristiano Ronaldo as half the player that the Brazilian phenomenon was during his peak years, drawing a stark line between pure tactical dominance through technical skill and sheer athletic longevity.

Player Primary Clubs Key Accolades Ronaldo Nazario Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Barcelona Two-time Ballon d’Or, World Cup Winner Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus Five-time Ballon d’Or, Multiple Champions League titles Lionel Messi Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami Eight-time Ballon d’Or, World Cup Winner

Tactical Preferences in the Real Madrid Attack

The conversation also addressed current squad dynamics in the Spanish capital, where Cassano questioned the tactical reliance on Vinícius Júnior. Rating Rodrygo higher in overall qualitative output, Cassano argued that Vinícius lacks alternative attacking solutions when his physical conditioning dips and criticized his clinical finishing consistency.

Reflecting on his own turbulent two-season spell at the Santiago Bernabéu between 2006 and 2007—where he managed four goals across 29 appearances despite securing a league title—Cassano delivered a blunt assessment of his past behavior. “I was a fool. I wore a horrible jacket and inappropriate clothes for the occasion. My behavior was shit. I liked to eat and go out, and not train. I was ten kilos overweight. All the blame was mine,” Cassano admitted.