Kylian Mbappé Breaks Lionel Messi Champions League Record at Age 27

Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player to reach 100 Champions League appearances at age 27 during Real Madrid’s 4-3 victory over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, breaking Lionel Messi’s previous record set in September 2015 against the same opponent.

Centurion Status Secured at the Stadio Olimpico

Lining up at center forward in coach José Mourinho’s starting lineup, Mbappé marked his century milestone with a crucial first-half equalizer. The strike leveled the score in a 4-3 win in Rome, showcasing his clinical finishing in tight defensive spaces. This appearance arrived nearly a decade after his debut in the competition as a 17-year-old with Monaco in September 2016.

By reaching 100 appearances at 27, Mbappé eclipsed the previous benchmark held by Messi, who hit the century mark at age 28 against Roma. The milestone night also included a significant shift in the competition’s all-time scoring charts.

Climbing the All-Time Scoring Ranks

The night’s first-half goal marked Mbappé’s 72nd in the Champions League. That conversion pushed him past former Real Madrid player Raúl González, leaving him fifth on the competition’s career scoring list.

𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒… 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐒. ✨Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi are going head-to-head for the World Cup Golden Boot, with some of the game’s biggest stars right behind them. 🏆You simply 𝘾𝘼𝙉'𝙏 take your eyes off this battle. 😮‍💨🍿Who… pic.twitter.com/AaTZ4MdGzJ — https://x.com/433/status/2072280442049351701

This continental surge builds on a prolific European campaign last year where Mbappé led the Champions League scoring chart with 15 goals. That run featured the second-fastest hat trick in competition history against Olympiacos, where he netted three goals in six minutes and 42 seconds. It also follows his decisive opener last month in a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

Player Record Milestone Opponent Kylian Mbappé 100th Appearance (Age 27) Roma Lionel Messi 100th Appearance (Age 28) Roma

With Mourinho deploying him centrally, Mbappé’s positional flexibility continues to trouble opposing defensive structures.

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