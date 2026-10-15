Lotto Results: Winning Numbers for 14 October 2026

The mid-week National Lottery drawings on 14 October 2026 offered a combined R12.9 million in estimated jackpots across multiple tiers. According to The Citizen, ticket sales for Wednesday’s draw closed at 8.30pm ahead of the official 9pm draw.

Jackpot Allocations and Evening Valuations

The flagship Lotto draw carried an estimated R4.5 million jackpot. Meanwhile, Lotto Plus 1 featured an estimated R6.3 million pool, and the Lotto 5 Max structure stood at an estimated R2.1 million. Entries remained fixed at R5 per board including VAT, with Lotto Plus requiring an additional R2.50 per board, accessible via physical outlets or selected banking applications under standard operator terms.

Parallel to the main evening draws, the Daily Lotto jackpot reached an estimated R520 000. Under current operational parameters managed by Sizekhaya—which assumed duties as National Lottery operators on 1 June 2026—the Daily Lotto prize money remains guaranteed for distribution even in the absence of a player matching all five numbers.

Confirmed Winning Combinations for Wednesday

The drawn numbers for the 14 October 2026 events require independent verification against official operator records. According to News24, participants can review third-party feeds or download dedicated mobile applications for immediate alerts following each draw. However, administrative bodies stipulate that final validation rests with the National Lottery website.

Photo: The South African

Draw Category Estimated Jackpot / Pool Winning Numbers Bonus Number Lotto R4.5 million 11, 12, 30, 42, 47, 48 10 Lotto Plus 1 R6.3 million 01, 02, 22, 25, 27, 50 32 Lotto 5 Max R2.1 million 03, 08, 15, 24, 31, 32 39 Daily Lotto R520 000 7, 12, 20, 27, 36 N/A

Verification Protocols and Operational Disclaimers

While primary publishers distribute numbers within approximately ten minutes of completion, publishing outlets explicitly disclaim liability for typographical or transmission discrepancies. Participants holding physical or digital slips must cross-reference their ticket data directly through authorized retail terminals or the official portal to ensure proper claim validation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.