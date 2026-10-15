James Talarico faces Ken Paxton in Texas Senate race

Texas is once again testing the limits of its ruby-red reputation, as a state Senate race between James Talarico and Ken Paxton draws national attention and inspires optimism among Democrats after decades of heavy losses, CNN reported.

Shifting Tides and Economic Frustrations in the Lone Star State

For nearly four decades, the political landscape of Texas has remained remarkably steadfast, with Democrats shut out of statewide Senate victories since Lloyd Bentsen secured re-election in 1988. Yet, as early voting approaches, the momentum feels noticeably different.

Ken Paxton is the most corrupt politician in America. He embodies the broken system we’re running against.It’s time to come together: The People vs. Ken Paxton pic.twitter.com/xL3cckibX9 — https://x.com/jamestalarico/status/2059442627393597577

Voter fatigue over the rising cost of living has become a central battleground in this midterms cycle.

A Coalition of the Disenchanted

Talarico, a 37-year-old state representative, is attempting to build a broad multi-partisan coalition to overcome a 38-year Republican winning streak. That strategy has begun reaching voters who previously stood firmly on the other side of the aisle. Pete Nodecker, an 81-year-old retired restaurant supplier and lifelong Republican, told ABC17NEWS that he plans to cast his ballot for Talarico during early voting.

Nodecker, an 81-year-old retired restaurant supplier, said he was quite disenchanted with the Republican Party, adding that the party had been hijacked and was no longer the Republican Party to which he had belonged his entire life.

Despite the enthusiasm among Democrats, the path to victory remains fraught with obstacles. Past high-water marks, such as Beto O’Rourke’s 2018 challenge against Ted Cruz, ultimately fell short by less than three percentage points. Republican strategists have leaned heavily into attacking Talarico’s past legislative statements—particularly a 2021 remark regarding religion and gender—accusing him of moderating his image to conceal his true record from voters.

Balancing Act on the Campaign Trail

As the campaign enters its final stretch, voters like Marvin Rodak, a Fort Worth business owner interviewed by ABC17NEWS, highlight the lingering hesitation among undecideds who are frustrated by the constant changes in tariffs from the Trump administration and record diesel prices, yet remain cautious about shifting control of the Senate. With early voting set to begin next week, the ultimate question is whether Talarico can successfully translate economic discontent into the first statewide Democratic victory in a generation.

Photo: EL PAÍS