Sportsnet assesses early-season struggles for five NHL teams

Assessing early-season struggles across the National Hockey League, sportsnet.ca reported on how five franchises land on the panic meter, highlighted by Connor Bedard returning ahead of schedule for the Chicago Blackhawks following off-season surgery to help secure their second win.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Flyers & Kings Offense: Philadelphia and Los Angeles are near the bottom of the league in goal-scoring metrics, impacting offensive forward value in fantasy leagues.

Detroit Red Wings: Alex DeBrincat locking in a seven-year extension provides long-term stability for fantasy managers tracking the Atlantic Division winger’s output.

Alex DeBrincat locking in a seven-year extension provides long-term stability for fantasy managers tracking the Atlantic Division winger’s output. Chicago Blackhawks: Bedard’s early return stabilizes the Chicago top-six forward lines, while rookies Anton Frondell and Roman Kansterov offer immediate waiver-wire upside.

Why Are the Philadelphia Flyers Buried at the Bottom of the Standings?

That opening-night 7-0 thrashing at the hands of the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins seems to have completely derailed the Flyers. Even with rebuilding squads in the league, the Flyers remain in search of their first win after eight outings and own the worst five-on-five goal differential at minus-15 in the NHL, according to sportsnet.ca reporting.

Philly also holds the worst expected goals percentage in the league at 34.5 per cent according to Moneypuck data cited by sportsnet.ca. The team made the second round of the playoffs last spring, and newcomer Joseph Woll stands out as a bright spot with a .914 save percentage across four contests despite receiving a grand total of just six goals of support.

How Do the Los Angeles Kings Stack Up in the Pacific Division?

The Kings sit at 0-for-5, but unlike Philadelphia’s organizational build, Los Angeles features an older roster with no hope on the horizon, sportsnet.ca reported. New coach Peter Laviolette arrived to kickstart the offense, yet the team averages only 2.20 goals per game while operating a penalty kill at a meager 57.9 per cent efficiency.

Out of their matchups so far, four have been played against potential Stanley Cup contenders including Colorado, Edmonton, Florida and Vegas. The return of injured winger Kevin Fiala remains vital if the squad hopes to reverse its trajectory under Laviolette.

What Lies Ahead for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets?

Detroit secured a seven-year contract extension for Alex DeBrincat, bringing a glimmer of happiness to the franchise, though Dylan Larkin has asked out of his home-state team alongside a contract standoff with restricted free agent defenceman Simon Edvinsson, as noted by sportsnet.ca. The Red Wings managed just one win in six tries.

Meanwhile, in Ohio, Columbus coach Rick Bowness blasted his squad following a 7-3 home-ice loss to the Florida Panthers, expressing embarrassment over the performance. The Blue Jackets sit at 2-3-0, while Zach Werenski’s long-term future remains a looming question for a franchise that has missed the postseason in an 82-game schedule since 2019.

Team Record Key Storyline Los Angeles Kings 0-5-0 Struggling penalty kill (57.9%) under new coach Peter Laviolette. Detroit Red Wings 1-5-0 DeBrincat extension secured amid Larkin trade requests and Edvinsson standoff. Columbus Blue Jackets 2-3-0 Coach Rick Bowness blasts team effort after slow start on home ice. Chicago Blackhawks 2-5-0 Connor Bedard returns early from off-season surgery to spark the attack.

Can Connor Bedard Stabilize the Chicago Blackhawks?

The Panic Meter was significantly higher when the Blackhawks opened 0-3-0 while being outscored 15-5 without Bedard in the lineup. His return on Tuesday night in a 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins provided an immediate boost, accompanied by rookie Roman Kansterov bagging a pair of goals and Anton Frondell pacing the club with six points through seven games, per sportsnet.ca.

Blackhawks’ Bedard Wires Home 25th Of The Season For Early Lead

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.