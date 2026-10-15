Brighton & Hove Albion defender Maxim De Cuyper has dramatically flipped public perception in England, transforming from a player written off as defensively liabilities in June into a high-scoring left winger drawing direct comparisons to a peak Gareth Bale by mid-October 2026.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Placeholder for table formatting requirement Fantasy Value Surge: De Cuyper leads all Premier League defensive assets in chances created with eleven, establishing himself as a premium differential in Fantasy Premier League.

From Defensive Scrutiny to Tactical Utility

Just four months ago, English football website WeAreBrighton published a season review for 2025/26 assigning Maxim De Cuyper a modest 5.55 rating. The verdict delivered by the outlet at the time was blunt, stating that the Belgian international “cannot really defend.” Under manager Fabian Hürzeler, Ferdi Kadioglu frequently locked down the left-back slot, leaving De Cuyper to watch 62 percent of available minutes from the bench between February and April.

Skepticism followed the player into the pre-season campaign. Following an August friendly against Bologna, analytical reports maintained that Brighton lacked natural wide players while Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh recovered from injuries, explicitly ruling out De Cuyper as an attacking solution on the flank.

The Breakthrough Against Aston Villa

The tactical pivot arrived on August 23, when Hürzeler deployed De Cuyper further up the pitch against Aston Villa. Brighton cruised to a 4-0 victory as the Belgian made an immediate impact, scoring a goal, forcing an own goal from Victor Lindelöf, and delivering the cross that initiated the sequence for the third goal.

Following that performance, WeAreBrighton revised its assessment, awarding him an 8.88 rating and concluding that he was “much better suited to playing on the wing.” Fantasy Football Scout noted his impressive output, while Mitchell Hall of The Sun highlighted his “delicious cross.” Further contributions followed quickly, including a goal and an assist against Tromsø, alongside a corner converted by Luka Vuskovic to equalize against Leeds United.

Fixture / Opponent The Cuyper Contribution Outlet Rating / Note vs. Manchester United (League Cup) Game-winning goal (66th-minute sub) “Talk about an instant impact” (WeAreBrighton) vs. Sunderland Scored 8.7 (Roundtable) / “A FORWARD, not a left-back”

Eclipsing Mitoma and Earning the Bale Comparison

By September, De Cuyper captured 32.60 percent of the vote to secure the site’s player of the month award, carrying the rallying cry among supporters that losing Kaoru Mitoma spelled “no problem” for the squad. His effectiveness continued at Old Trafford in the League Cup, where he entered as a 66th-minute substitute against Manchester United and netted the 2-3 winner three minutes later.

Statistical metrics underscore the shift. Through five league matchdays, De Cuyper topped all fantasy defensive assets with eleven created chances, including three big chances, while registering more touches in the final third than any positional peer. Following a goal in the fixture against Sunderland, Roundtable analyst Ryan Adsett wrote in capital letters: “A FORWARD, not a left-back.” The Sun labelled him a “cheat code,” and Hürzeler pointed to his “individual quality” in comments to The Argus.

That trajectory prompted WeAreBrighton writer Scott McCarthy to lean into a comparison with a young Gareth Bale. Bale notably began his career at Tottenham Hotspur struggling as a left-back before blossoming in a more advanced role, eventually securing a high-profile move to Real Madrid in 2013 after starring nights like his famous hat-trick at San Siro.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.