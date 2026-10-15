Steve Waugh compares son Austin catch to John Dyson

Austin Waugh soared high near the boundary at Coogee Oval last Sunday to flick a potential six back into the field of play, sparking comparisons to John Dyson’s 1982 catch.

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Randwick-Petersham posted 2-210 from their 20 overs, driven by Eknoor Singh’s 123 not out.

Austin Waugh’s boundary brilliance immediately halted Campbelltown Camden’s chase, reducing the visitors to 1-7.

Volunteer photographer Peter Bannigan captured the play, having opted against driving to the Bathurst 1000 due to a health issue.

A Boundary Leap Echoes 1982

The T20 first-grade fixture between Randwick-Petersham and Campbelltown Camden delivered a moment of fielding brilliance. After Randwick-Petersham capitalized on Eknoor Singh’s 123 not out to set a target of 2-210, Campbelltown Camden needed a fast start in response. Instead, opener Bailey Abela found his ambitions cut short by Austin Waugh’s athleticism.

Not a great day for Austin Waugh (Steve Waugh's son) with the ball, he ends with figures of 1-64 from his six overs #U19CWC — https://x.com/Gampa_cricket/status/952396381326487552

Abela connected cleanly with a delivery from Riley Ayre, sending the ball soaring toward the boundary rope. Tracking the flight path, Austin Waugh launched himself, securing the ball in mid-air before flicking it back inside the field of play to teammate Adam Lecky. The relay left the batting side reeling at 1-7.

Steve Waugh Weighs In on the Classic Comparison

Watching from the sidelines was Steve Waugh, who compared the fielding effort to John Dyson’s 1982 catch. Speaking after the fixture, Waugh insisted his son’s aerial effort surpassed John Dyson’s 1982 catch against West Indian Sylvester Clarke.

“I saw Dyson’s catch,” Waugh stated. “This was, I think, a lot better because it was more dangerous with the fence behind you. And he actually jumped a lot higher as well. You’ll see how high he got off the ground, about six feet off the ground. Yeah, it was better than Dyson, for sure.”

Match Detail Recorded Figure Randwick-Petersham Total 2-210 (20 overs) Eknoor Singh Score 123 not out Campbelltown Camden Score after Dismissal 1-7 Photographer Tenure at Club 25 years

A Fortunate Absence Yields a Historic Frame

While Austin Waugh was not technically credited with the catch, his execution set up the breakthrough. The moment might have vanished into memory had it not been for 75-year-old volunteer photographer Peter Bannigan. Normally a fixture at the Bathurst 1000 race since 1982, Bannigan opted to stay local due to a recent blood clot in his right eye.

Positioned near the boundary at Coogee Oval, the 25-year volunteer captured the silhouette against the fence. Steve Waugh praised the reflexes of the photographer, noting that the resulting image highlighted both the athleticism of the boundary assist and the sharp eye of the volunteer.

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