Europa League and Saudi League Match Schedules and Fixtures

The 2026-10-15 European and domestic football calendar features a heavy slate of fixtures, headlined by Trabzonspor facing off against Kops in the UEFA Conference League, and AC Milan travelling to take on Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League, according to schedules released across sports desks.

European Contenders Clash on Thursday Night

The continental fixture list brings high-stakes matchups across both the Europa League and the Conference League. Masrawy reported that AC Milan’s trip to Austria to face Red Bull Salzburg stands out as a marquee 7:45 PM kickoff on beIN Sports HD 1. Concurrently, French giants Lyon prepare to host Crystal Palace, while Bayer Leverkusen travels to face Lech Poznań.

Further down the 10:00 PM slate, Italian powerhouse Juventus draws a tricky away fixture against Celta Vigo.

Conference League Group Stage Openers

In the third-tier European competition, Trabzonspor opens its campaign against Finnish side Kops. According to the day’s match schedule, Turkish interest also extends to the later slots, while clubs like Ajax travel to face Hajduk Split at 7:45 PM.

The later window brings Premier League representation into the mix as Brighton meets Kauno Žalgiris, and Atalanta squares off against Pafos at 10:00 PM.

Tournament Fixture Time (EET) Broadcaster UEFA Europa League Red Bull Salzburg vs. AC Milan 7:45 PM beIN Sports HD 1 UEFA Europa League Celta Vigo vs. Juventus 10:00 PM beIN Sports HD 1 UEFA Conference League Kops vs. Trabzonspor 7:45 PM beIN Sports HD 3 UEFA Conference League Brighton vs. Kauno Žalgiris 10:00 PM beIN Sports HD 7

Domestic Action in the Saudi Pro League

Away from the European theater, the Saudi Pro League runs three afternoon fixtures to kick off the matchday. Al-Faisaly takes on Al-Khlood at 4:40 PM, followed by Al-Khaleej hosting Al-Fيحاء at 5:50 PM. Al-Hazem rounds out the early domestic window against Al-Fateh at 6:15 PM.

Photo: masrawy.com

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