Sonny Liston vs. Floyd Patterson 1963 Rematch Gloves

The boxing gloves worn by Sonny Liston during the July 22, 1963, heavyweight rematch against Floyd Patterson are part of a collection. Hand-stitched by Chicago equipment maker Sammy Frager, the gloves capture a defining era of 1960s championship boxing before Liston’s legendary encounters with Cassius Clay.

The Chicago Craftsmanship Behind the Champion’s Gear

The gloves worn by Liston at the 1963 weigh-in were crafted by Sammy Frager, a trusted Chicago equipment maker who supplied the heavyweight champion. Frager’s hand-stitched construction defined the tactile standard of the era, where gear had to withstand the raw power of a fighter known for his devastating reach and concussive jab.

Immediately following the weigh-in, the equipment passed to the boxing commission before finishing in the hands of promoter Mel Greb after the bout. Trainer Joe Pollino also signed the artifact, cementing a verifiable chain of custody from the locker room straight to the historical record.

Sonny Liston vs Floyd Patterson (July 22, 1963) -XIII-

Event / Artifact Detail Historical Record Bout Date July 22, 1963 Opponent Floyd Patterson Equipment Maker Sammy Frager Trainer of Record Joe Pollino Promoter Flour Grip

From Patterson to Clay: The Arc of a Heavyweight Reign

Liston earned the heavyweight championship on September 25, 1962, dismantling Floyd Patterson with a first-round knockout. The July 1963 rematch yielded an identical result, with Liston putting Patterson down once more to successfully defend his WBC heavyweight title.

That dominance lasted until February 25, 1964, when Liston surrendered his belt after retiring in the seventh round against Cassius Clay due to a shoulder injury. Clay subsequently adopted the name Muhammad Ali, ushering in a transformative decade for the sport.

Sonny Liston vs Floyd Patterson II – In Good Quality and Full Color – 1963

Legacy Etched in Hall of Fame History

Liston’s career achievements eventually earned him posthumous inductions into the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990 and the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1991, sealing his status as one of the most formidable punchers in heavyweight history.

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Sonny Liston vs Floyd Patterson 2 22/7/1963