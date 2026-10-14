600,000 Ukrainians Left Without Power After Russian Attacks

At least 600,000 people were left without power following a heavy overnight Russian aerial assault on energy infrastructure across Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The strikes landed just days after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that an “energy ceasefire” had been agreed upon by Moscow and Kyiv.

Missiles and Drones Strike Energy Grid

Russian forces fired 39 ballistic missiles and 120 attack drones targeting energy and critical infrastructure, causing significant damage to 26 power facilities and four sites within the oil and gas sector, Zelenskyy said in a post on X. Ukrainian Ambassador to the European Union Katarina Mathernova reported hearing more than a dozen explosions before dawn in Kyiv, where an apartment block and railway infrastructure were also struck.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that its armed forces struck communications and energy facilities in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Kharkiv region. According to Russian state-run news agency TASS, the ministry stated the targets were hit because they supported Ukraine’s military industry and armed forces.

Trump’s Energy Truce Failed? Russia Hits Ukraine With 39 Missiles, 128 Drones; 600,000 Lose Power

The Disputed “Energy Ceasefire”

The latest bombardments directly challenge claims made by Donald Trump. On Sunday, Trump announced via Truth Social that “effective immediately, there is an energy ceasefire in the War between Russia and Ukraine” and that “both parties have agreed” to halt strikes on each other’s energy facilities in a bid to ease global oil and diesel prices.

Speaking to the Warsaw Security Forum via videolink on Monday, Zelenskyy stated that immediately after Trump’s announcement, Russian jet-powered Shahed drones were already flying over Ukrainian skies, and a power plant in Kharkiv was targeted. Zelenskyy maintained that Ukraine remains ready to respect an energy ceasefire if Moscow does the same, but warned that Kyiv will continue its long-range strikes against Russian oil refineries and exports if Russia persists in hitting Ukrainian power grids.

Photo: theepochtimes.com

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that there had been no new developments from Moscow regarding an official energy ceasefire, adding that “contacts on this matter are continuing” while emphasizing the Kremlin’s position that achieving a lasting peace remains the ultimate goal.

Starlink Restrictions Disrupt Battlefield Missions

Compounding the difficulties of the overnight air raids, restrictions on the key Starlink satellite communications network have disrupted Ukrainian battlefield missions, an adviser to President Zelenskyy warned. Ukrainian officials reported receiving no advance warning from allies regarding the shifting network parameters during the intense barrage.