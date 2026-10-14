Georgia Church Deacon Arrested for Abandoning Kids on Roadside

Erin Menefee, a 42-year-old church deacon in Georgia, was arrested and charged with four counts of reckless conduct after allegedly kicking four children off a church bus and abandoning them on Sunday, October 11, usmagazine.com reported.

Oakridge Baptist Church Bus Route Abandonment Details

Four children aged 9, 10, 11, and 12 were left at the intersection of Westover Boulevard and Gillionville Road, roughly four miles from their homes.

Menefee told a relative that he removed the children from a bus carrying 20 minors because they were cursing and hitting each other.

A passing motorist ultimately found the stranded children and drove them safely home after their mother’s initial search proved unsuccessful.

The Incident at Westover Boulevard and Gillionville Road

Authorities in Albany learned of the abandonment on Sunday, October 11, after a mother contacted the police. According to the Albany police incident report, three of the children involved were her own—ages 12, 11, and 9—alongside their 10-year-old friend. The group was traveling home on the Oakridge Baptist Church bus when the confrontation occurred.

After the children failed to return at the expected time, the mother drove out to search for them. Unable to locate the kids on the road, she tracked down the bus and spoke directly with Menefee. The driver acknowledged that he had dropped the children off down the road from their destination, prompting the mother to drive to Oakridge Baptist Church to consult the pastor.

Georgia Church Deacon Arrested After Leaving 4 Kids Stranded

Arrest at Dougherty County Jail and Subsequent Release

While the mother was speaking with church leadership, a relative called her with details provided by Menefee. The driver claimed he kicked the children off the vehicle because they were cursing and hitting one another, adding that he “don’t play that” way, according to the police complaint.

When interviewed by officers, Menefee stated that there were 20 children on board at the time. Defending his decision, he claimed the removal was necessary for the safety of the other passengers. He acknowledged that he had attempted to call a relative of the children to pick them up, but admitted he should have waited at the scene until that relative arrived rather than driving away.

Church deacon, teacher arrested for reportedly kicking children off bus, leaving them on side of…

Following his interaction with law enforcement, Menefee was taken into custody and booked at the Dougherty County Jail on four counts of reckless conduct. He has since been released after posting bond. Court records do not currently indicate whether he has entered a formal plea or retained legal counsel.

Incident Detail Recorded Fact Date of Incident Sunday, October 11 Location of Abandonment Westover Boulevard and Gillionville Road Ages of Affected Children 9, 10, 11, and 12 years old Charges Filed Four counts of reckless conduct

The Albany Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding further updates in the ongoing case.