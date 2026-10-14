Government Approves Sale of 60.72% Stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings

Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings is set to acquire a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank for ₹52,878 crore, marking the largest foreign direct investment in India’s financial sector. The transaction, cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and reported by business-standard.com, transfers control of the legacy development institution to billionaire Prem Watsa’s holding firm.

The Bottom Line

The government of India and Life Insurance Corporation are divesting a combined 60.72 per cent stake, leaving them with residual holdings of 15 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.

Winning bidder Fairfax must manage a 15-year glide path to reduce its ownership to 26 per cent and either merge or exit its 40 per cent stake in CSB Bank within two years.

IDBI Bank shares closed up 8.3 per cent at ₹89.85 on the National Stock Exchange following the formal clearance announcement.

Cabinet Clears the Milestone Financial Sector FDI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greenlit the sale of the government and Life Insurance Corporation stakes on Wednesday. The transaction involves the government shedding 30.48 per cent of its 45.48 per cent holding, while Life Insurance Corporation divests 30.24 per cent of its 49.24 per cent shareholding. This leaves the state with a 15 per cent residual stake and Life Insurance Corporation holding 19 per cent.

Fairfax To Acquire 60.72% Stake In IDBI Bank As Cabinet Clears Sale

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters at a briefing that the administration’s strategic disinvestment momentum remains active. The divestment pushes total funds raised through asset sales to ₹55,757 crore in the current financial year, trailing a combined Budget target of ₹80,000 crore for disinvestment and asset monetisation. Dubai-based banking group Emirates NBD had also competed in the race before the final award, according to reporting from the Press Trust of India.

Bidding History and Valuation Benchmarks

Initial bids invited in fiscal year 2026 fell short of the reserve price of ₹94.42 per share. On January 7, 2026, the last trading day before initial bids opened, the bank’s stock traded at ₹108.12. Following the rejection, fresh bids were invited in fiscal year 2027 after the stock dropped to ₹70.38 per share on May 18, 2026.

🏦 IDBI Bank: from a 1964 development bank to a Fairfax takeoverThe Cabinet has approved the sale of IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial for ₹52,878 crore. It is the largest FDI in India's financial sector.📌 TIMELINE> 1964: Set up by an Act of Parliament as an RBI subsidiary>… — https://x.com/heygandharva/status/2110375661286424657

Valuation Metric Figure January 7, 2026 Stock Price ₹108.12 May 18, 2026 Stock Price ₹70.38 Average Independent Valuation ₹75.99 per share Winning Fairfax Bid ₹81.00 per share

The winning bid of ₹81 per share exceeded the average independent valuation benchmark of ₹75.99 per share established via market multiples of public sector banks and asset valuations. The finance ministry noted that four parties initially qualified from five expressions of interest, though the names of the remaining bidders were withheld.

Regulatory Compliance and Structural Integration

The acquisition requires significant structural adjustments under Reserve Bank of India mandates. Fairfax must reduce its post-acquisition stake to 26 per cent over a 15-year glide path agreed upon with regulators. Because entity ownership rules restrict operating two separate banking licenses simultaneously, Fairfax must either exit its 40 per cent stake in CSB Bank held through Fairfax India Holdings Corporation or merge it with IDBI Bank within two years.

Cabinet Approves IDBI Bank Stake Sale To Fairfax: Is The Stock Still A Buy?

Concurrently, Life Insurance Corporation will reduce its post-transaction stake from 19 per cent to 15 per cent over a two-year timeframe. Meanwhile, an empowered group of ministers headed by Finance Minister Sitharaman holds delegated authority to monetize the government’s remaining 15 per cent stake via open market sales.

Strategic Expansion of Financial Ecosystems

Pratik Shah, Partner and National Financial Services Leader at EY India, noted that the transaction extends beyond simple bank ownership. According to his analysis, the purchase establishes a primary distribution and funding engine to anchor a broader financial services franchise across the country.

Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings will acquire a majority stake in IDBI Bank, with the government approving the lender's strategic restructuring on Wednesday. The deal is valued at more than Rs 52,000 crore ($5.47 billion)Fairfax will offer Rs 81 per share of IDBI Bank. — https://x.com/MktPulseIndia/status/2110340241412542899

For internal stakeholders, two senior government officials speaking to business-standard.com confirmed that discussions were held to protect employee interests. Service conditions remain unchanged, and pension benefits are fully funded under the new private ownership structure.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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