AFC Toronto Returns to BMO Field for Community Heroes Day

AFC Toronto returns to BMO Field on Sunday, October 18, 2026, for Community Heroes Day and a marquee Soccer for Cancer match in support of the Canadian Cancer Society, all while chasing the Supporters’ Shield in the Northern Super League regular season’s final stretch.

The fixture places the club back on home soil following a seven-game unbeaten streak that leaves the team firmly in the mix as the Race for the Supporters’ Shield heats up in the final stretch of the regular season. Every available point carries weight as the squad manages the closing weeks before the playoffs.

Beyond the standings, the afternoon highlights local contributors ranging from first responders to volunteers and community leaders. Supporters attending the match can engage with the Canadian Cancer Society’s campaign at an activation booth on the North Patio near Gate 1, where donations support breast cancer research.

Visitors to the booth can fill out “I Support…” cards bearing the name of someone affected by cancer. At halftime, fans will hold up these cards for a shared moment of recognition. A silent auction featuring player-worn jerseys from Shelina Zadorsky, Colby Barnett, and Nikki Small runs on-site at the North Patio booth until it closes following the final whistle, with all proceeds directed to the Canadian Cancer Society. Players will also wear custom AFC Toronto x CCS Soccer for Cancer armbands during the match.

Matchday entertainment features a performance of the national anthem by Zenesoul, a JUNO-nominated R&B artist from Brampton, Ontario. The Desjardins Pre-Match Marching Band performs ahead of kickoff, and a halftime promotion awards an exclusive Clinique giveaway to one randomly selected row.

Supporters can also visit the Plan International Canada activation booth to learn about global children’s rights and equality initiatives. Bona Lee, a youth leader participating in the organization’s Girls Belong Here program, serves as the official match ball delivery participant after shadowing AFC Toronto CEO Helena Ruken. Members of the Vermillion Vanguard supporters’ group will host an activation booth to sign up memberships for the 2027 season.

Match Detail Information Opponent Calgary Wild FC Venue BMO Field, Toronto Date Sunday, October 18, 2026 Kickoff Time 1:00 p.m. ET Gates Open 12:00 p.m. ET Broadcast TSN, ESPN+

Kickoff between AFC Toronto and Calgary Wild FC is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET, with gates opening at noon. The match streams live on TSN and ESPN+.