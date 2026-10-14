Famous Birthdays on October 14, 2026: Usher, Jay Pharoah, and More

Today’s famous birthdays list for October 14, 2026, spans celebrities who mark another year older, as highlighted by cleveland.com. Leading the roster of well-known personalities celebrating today are actor and comedian Jay Pharoah and actress Rowan Blanchard, alongside an extensive catalog of veteran musicians and screen stars.

Jay Pharoah and Rowan Blanchard Mark October 14 Birthdays

Jay Pharoah turns 39 today. Beyond his tenure on Saturday Night Live, the comedian and actor recently appeared at the Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles. On screen, his voice work includes bringing the character Bulletproof to life in the animated superhero series Invincible.

Sharing the October 14 birthdate is actress Rowan Blanchard, who turns 25. Blanchard stepped out at the Disney network upfront event at the North Javits Center in New York. Her extensive screen credits include starring roles in features such as Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World.

FAMOUS 14 OCTOBER BIRTHDAYS | CELEBRITY | ATHLETES | SINGERS | Steve Coogan | Jay Pharoah

Veteran Musicians and Screen Icons Turning a Year Older

The October 14 calendar also captures milestone birthdays across the entertainment industry. Singer Usher Raymond turns 48, bringing a career that includes film appearances in She’s All That and The Faculty. Actress Skyler Shaye turns 40, recognized for appearances including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Other notable figures celebrating birthdays today include director Carroll Ballard of The Black Stallion at 89, singer Cliff Richard at 86, and Moody Blues singer Justin Hayward at 80. The roster continues with actor Greg Evigan at 73, singer Thomas Dolby at 68, actress Lori Petty at 63, and actor Steve Coogan at 61.

FAMOUS OCTOBER 14 BIRTHDAYS | Rowan Blanchard | Usher | ATHLETE | CELEBRITY | SINGER AND MORE

Rounding out today’s prominent names are singer Karyn White at 61, actor Edward Kerr at 60, actor Jon Seda at 56, bassist Doug Virden at 56, and country singer Natalie Maines of The Chicks at 52. Shaznay Lewis of All Saints turns 51, actor Stephen Hill turns 50, TV personality Stacy Keibler turns 47, actor Ben Whishaw turns 46, and actor Max Thieriot turns 38.

Historically, October 14 also marks the birth dates of Pennsylvania founder William Penn, 34th U.S. Dwight Eisenhower, and fashion designer Ralph Lauren.