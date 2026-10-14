Historic F1 Challenge Added to Long Beach Race Weekend

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has added a Historic Formula 1 Challenge doubleheader featuring 1970s and 1980s racing machines to its April 16–18 weekend lineup, according to gplb.com. The event brings two 20-minute races to the seaside circuit alongside other races across six world-class series, including the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Ticket demand is expected following the Sunday morning launch of sales, with three-day packages priced at $232 and general admission starting at $59.

Golden Era Machines Return to Southern California Streets

Formula 1 competed on the temporary Long Beach street circuit for eight consecutive years between 1976 and 1983. The historical winner’s circle includes legendary names such as Mario Andretti in 1977, Niki Lauda in 1981, Nelson Piquet in 1980, Clay Regazzoni in 1976, and Gilles Villeneuve in 1979, as reported by gplb.com.

Organizers expect a grid featuring standout chassis from that era. Andretti’s black and gold 1977 John Player Lotus and Keke Rosberg’s 1982 Williams FW07D—which finished as the Long Beach runner-up—are slated to take part. Additional entries from historic marques like Shadow, Penske, Wolf, McLaren, March, and Surtees will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Photo: racer.com

Sanctioning and Event Logistics

The Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA) will sanction the competition. HMSA President Cris Vandagriff stated that bringing the field together highlights an essential part of the venue’s racing heritage, noting that the double-race format gives fans two distinct opportunities to experience the cars.

Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Liaw emphasized that the addition introduces ten races across six series for the weekend. Alongside the Historic F1 Challenge, IndyCar, and IMSA, the schedule features the Super Drift Challenge on Friday and Saturday nights, plus doubleheader action from Robby Gordon’s SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks and Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

Event Detail Specification Event Dates April 16–18 Historic F1 Format Two 20-minute races (Sat/Sun) Sanctioning Body Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA)

Tickets go on sale Sunday morning at 10 a.m. PT, with prices ranging from $59 for Friday general admission to $232 for three-day reserved grandstand seating. Children aged 12 and under gain free admission with a ticketed adult, subject to securing a Junior ticket for grandstand seating.