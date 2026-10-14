Alison Victoria Discusses Challenges and Design in ‘Sin City Rehab’ Season 2

Designer and television personality Alison Victoria has returned for a challenging second season of “Sin City Rehab”, which airs Wednesdays on HGTV. The show follows her move to Las Vegas for a fresh start after leaving Chicago, documenting her efforts to build her business while taking on make-or-break projects.

Describing the new episodes as a roller coaster season, Victoria noted that she has never worked harder on a show. As an executive producer, she shapes the narrative of a true docu-series that tracks her life over the past year. However, the process brought unexpected hurdles as she partnered with people she described as some of the wrong people, admitting that her approach of saying yes to trying anything and everything is something she is never doing that again.

Sin City Rehab is back, and the stakes have never been higher! That's right, Alison Victoria has more bold renovations, risky investments, and plenty of Vegas drama up her sleeve in Season 2, which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9|8c on HGTV 🎰🏠 #SinCityRehab pic.twitter.com/Eb5TbMRwme — https://x.com/hgtv/status/2092265872953835818

Design Challenges in Las Vegas

Working in Las Vegas presented distinct architectural hurdles compared to the older properties Victoria previously handled in Chicago. She pointed out that local houses are predominantly from the 1990s and early 2000s, lacking historical diamond properties and frequently featuring a cookie cutter style. Beyond the physical structures, she observed a prevailing mentality among residents favoring basic, modern designs like glass, iron, and pivot doors without taking personal risks.

To counter this, Victoria worked to inject personality into spaces by introducing old pieces and antiques into newer homes to breathe new life into them. Despite feeling stuck in the mud at times during production, she characterized the overall design work as ultra-gratifying and noted that living in a new home base has given her a different energy that makes her design with less rigidity.

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Looking Ahead in Season 2

The intense production cycle ultimately builds toward a finale episode that began as one concept before transforming into something entirely different. Victoria stated that she is deeply proud of the resulting design work, which remains her true love alongside her partner Brandt Andersen.