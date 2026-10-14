Wildwood: El Bosque Salvaje triunfa en críticas en Festival de Cine de Londres

Described by Deadline as an «una fantasía epic en stop-motion, ambiciosa y visualmente deslumbrante», Wildwood: El bosque salvaje has debuted to widespread critical acclaim at the 70th edition of the London Film Festival, CIONoticias reported.

London Debut Captivates Critics

LAIKA Studios’ latest stop-motion feature premiered at the 70th London Film Festival, earning broad critical praise.

Major entertainment outlets hailed the film’s scale, visual imagination, and handcrafted detail.

Mexican audiences will see the film in theaters nationwide on October 29, distributed by Imagem Films MX.

Specialized media have quickly positioned the production among the most striking animated works in recent years. The Hollywood Reporter characterized the movie as «un triunfo técnico y emocional», pointing to the extraordinary visual and narrative imagination woven into the project.

The scale of the fantasy adventure drew further praise from The Wrap, which labeled the production «una de las películas animadas más asombrosas jamás realizadas».

Literary Roots and Visual Craftsmanship

Much of the artistic momentum stems from the source material. The film adapts the novel written by Colin Meloy and illustrated by his wife, Carson Ellis. That distinct aesthetic prompted high praise from The Telegraph, which declared the project «Es la película en stop-motion más hermosa jamás realizada».

Empire magazine echoed that sentiment, celebrating the film’s original universe, color palette, and atmosphere. The publication noted that the feature achieves the rare feat of transporting audiences directly into a world of pure magic.

Outlet Critical Assessment Deadline «una fantasía epica en stop-motion, ambiciosa y visualmente deslumbrante» The Hollywood Reporter «un triunfo técnico y emocional» The Wrap «una de las películas animadas más asombrosas jamás realizadas» Variety «un cuento de hadas épico, capaz de transportarnos a otro mundo» The Telegraph «Es la película en stop-motion más hermosa jamás realizada»

The Road to Mexican Cinemas

Behind the sweeping vistas and meticulous framing lies years of painstaking labor. Hundreds of artists contributed to the handcrafted stop-motion sequences, pushing the boundaries of the medium.

The resulting scope demands the largest screen possible to capture its intricate details. That theatrical experience arrives in Mexico on October 29, courtesy of distributor Imagem Films MX.