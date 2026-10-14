Social Security Announces 3.6% COLA Increase for 2027

Millions of retired Americans will receive a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment to their Social Security benefits in 2027, adding approximately $75 per month, according to government estimates. The increase follows inflation data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing consumer prices rose 3.7% in September.

The Bottom Line

The official 3.6% COLA hike raises the average retired worker’s monthly benefit from $2,095 to $2,170 starting in January 2027.

The maximum monthly benefit for a worker retiring at full retirement age climbs to $4,188, up from $4,152 in 2026.

The maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax increases from $184,500 to $192,300.

Projected Benefit Distributions and Household Impacts

The 3.6% adjustment alters payment structures across multiple beneficiary categories. For elderly couples where both partners receive benefits, monthly totals move from $3,238 to $3,355. Widowed mothers raising two children see payments shift from $3,932 to $4,074, while elderly widows living alone experience an increase from $1,936 to $2,005, according to government projections cited by telemundo51.com.

The 2027 Social Security COLA is here: When will benefits increase?

For disabled workers, spouses, and dependent children, average monthly receipts increase from $2,970 to $3,077. Individual disabled workers see their average payments rise from $1,642 to $1,701. The Social Security Administration will begin mailing formal notification letters to beneficiaries in early December, while roughly 7.5 million Supplemental Security Income recipients receive their adjusted disbursements on December 31.

Beneficiary Category Monthly Average Before COLA Monthly Average After 3.6% COLA All Retired Workers $2,095 $2,170 Aged Couple (Both Receiving Benefits) $3,238 $3,355 Widowed Mother with Two Children $3,932 $4,074 Aged Widow(er) Living Alone $1,936 $2,005 Disabled Worker, Spouse, and Children $2,970 $3,077 All Disabled Workers $1,642 $1,701

COLA Fails to Offset Healthcare Costs

Despite the upward adjustment, advocacy groups and individual recipients caution that the nominal gains may fail to offset rising household expenses. Lorrie Ufkin, a 71-year-old retiree residing near Rochester, Minnesota, stated to The Associated Press that the COLA fails to absorb escalating healthcare expenditures. Government policy changes, including the expiration of a temporary subsidy program for Medicare Part D, threaten to drive up out-of-pocket prescription costs.

🚨NEW: High Inflation Drives 3.6% Social Security COLASocial Security beneficiaries will receive a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2027, based on today’s inflation data. This COLA will be 0.8 percentage points higher than last year’s 2.8% COLA and 0.9 percentage points… pic.twitter.com/jSEtXCaK7n — https://x.com/BudgetHawks/status/2110368685739110529

Ufkin noted that certain maintenance medications utilized by her household are projected to surge from $11 per month to $200 per month, overshadowing the modest gains delivered by the annual adjustment. While federal agencies project moderate aggregate healthcare increases, individual formulary changes continue to exert severe pressure on fixed-income household budgets.

Tax Threshold Adjustments for Higher Earners

Alongside benefit modifications, the statutory ceiling governing payroll contributions shifts upward. The maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax increases to $192,300 in 2027, rising from the previous threshold of $184,500.

Photo: telemundo51.com

Beneficiaries tracking their specific adjustments can review personalized notices online through official my Social Security accounts, while detailed breakdowns regarding retirement age requirements remain accessible via the Social Security Administration retirement planner.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Social Security COLA 2027: Benefits to increase 3.6%, averaging about $75 more