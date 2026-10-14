5 NBA Preseason Standouts to Target in Fantasy Basketball

Entering the basketball calendar on October 14, 2026, the NBA preseason has brought several standout performers to the forefront of Yahoo High Score fantasy formats. Oklahoma City Thunder rookie center Aday Mara leads the pack, averaging 36.8 fantasy points per game across four appearances.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Mara’s Rising Stock: The 12th overall draft pick is solidifying a backup center role with elite defensive metrics, averaging 2.8 blocks per game.

The 12th overall draft pick is solidifying a backup center role with elite defensive metrics, averaging 2.8 blocks per game. Lendeborg’s Two-Way Value: Golden State lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg is leveraging minutes alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to post 36.3 fantasy points per contest.

Golden State lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg is leveraging minutes alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to post 36.3 fantasy points per contest. Rotation Battles: Washington’s Kyshawn George and Orlando’s Tristan da Silva are securing high-efficiency floor time with strong perimeter shooting percentages.

Rookie Frontcourt Standouts Dominate Preseason Boards

The Oklahoma City Thunder have found immediate production from Aday Mara, who posted 36.8 High Score fantasy points per game through four preseason outings. The 7-foot-3 big man is averaging 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2.8 blocks. Operating near the 3-point line, Mara utilizes his height to pass over defenders and find cutting teammates, anchoring the Thunder’s interior defense.

The 2026-27 NBA preseason is beginning next week, and our fantasy basketball coverage at @Fantrax with @AintDunneYet, @Nick_Wilcox25 , and myself. There's a ton of great content both out now and ahead.My positional rankings have all been posted, and next come draft targets for… — https://x.com/Ray_Kuhn_28/status/2106034730969759754

Parallel to Mara’s trajectory, former Michigan teammate Yaxel Lendeborg has made an instant impact with the Golden State Warriors. Lendeborg registered 36.3 fantasy points per game across four contests, shooting 54.8% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc. His averages stand at 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, positioning him as a strong candidate for a starting forward role in San Francisco.

Perimeter Depth and Veteran Rotations

Washington Wizards guard Kyshawn George continues to press for heavy rotation minutes despite a crowded roster featuring Anthony Davis and Trae Young. Through three preseason games, the 6-foot-8 sniper averaged 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks, producing a line of 33.3 High Score fantasy points per game.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics face a crowded center room following the offseason addition of Mitchell Robinson. Luka Garza has nonetheless carved out space as a versatile forward-center hybrid. Garza accumulated 30 points and 17 rebounds across two preseason appearances, averaging 33 fantasy points per game to build upon his career-high 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds from last season.

Efficient Scoring in Orlando

Completing the notable preseason group, Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva maintained a steady scoring output in limited minutes. Across three contests averaging 22.8 minutes of floor time, da Silva shot 37.5% from 3-point range to average 18 points per game. Supplementing that scoring with 3.7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.3 steals, he secured 31.7 High Score fantasy points per game and established himself as a reliable backup option for Orlando.

Player Team Preseason Games Fantasy PPG Key Stats Aday Mara Oklahoma City Thunder 4 36.8 15.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.8 BPG Yaxel Lendeborg Golden State Warriors 4 36.3 15.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 3.8 APG Kyshawn George Washington Wizards 3 33.3 15.7 PPG, 1.3 SPG, 1.3 BPG Luka Garza Boston Celtics 2 33.0 30 Total Points, 17 Total Rebounds Tristan da Silva Orlando Magic 3 31.7 18.0 PPG, 37.5% 3PT

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.