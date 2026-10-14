“Žinoma, ne. Tai mano atsakomybė,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared in an interview with Piers Morgan, pushing back forcefully against mounting international speculation over his political future amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy made it clear he has no intention of resigning from his post. He maintained that his continuation in office remains his personal responsibility to the nation, insisting that neither foreign leaders nor external actors hold the authority to determine Ukraine’s presidential leadership.

Only Ukrainian citizens possess the right to elect their head of state, according to the president. He asserted that influential international figures seek his replacement precisely because he refuses to concede Ukrainian territory to Russian control.

Wartime Realities Block 2024 Ballot Plans

National elections were originally slated for 2024 but could not proceed. When questioned about potential voting processes proposed by Donald Trump, Zelenskyy dismissed the viability of such an undertaking under current security conditions.

“Žinoma, ne,” he responded, pointing to the logistical impossibility of organizing a secure, nationwide ballot while active combat operations persist. Millions of citizens remain displaced abroad, and active duty personnel are deployed directly on the front lines.

Confidence in National Governance and Succession

Despite the immense pressure, the Ukrainian leader expressed absolute confidence in the resilience of the nation’s governance should he ever be removed from power.

He maintained that any successor—whether male or female—would continue to defend the sovereign borders of the country. The rationale is simple: the territory represents the physical home of the Ukrainian people.

Topic Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Stance Key Context Resignation Refuses to step down Considers leadership a personal responsibility; cites refusal to cede territory. Elections Impracticable during wartime Millions of citizens displaced and troops actively engaged on the front lines. US Support & Security Demands firm enforcement mechanisms Proposes explicit security guarantees including direct defensive responses.

Demanding Concrete Enforcement from Washington

“Jei Putinas užpuls Ukrainą, Trumpas smogs Putinui. Jei tai bus užrašyta dokumente, tai ir bus saugumo garantija,” he explained.

Critical Infrastructure and Starlink Operations

The Ukrainian president acknowledged a deep sense of betrayal over the potential loss of vital American backing. Even so, he reiterated that the state will under no circumstances forfeit its independence.

Zelenskyy recently urged Elon Musk to restore terminal functionality for the vital Starlink satellite communication network utilized by Ukrainian forces.