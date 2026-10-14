Petition Urges Phased Health Insurance Coverage for Obesity Treatments in High-Risk Patients

A South Korean national petition filed on October 14, calls for the government to introduce phased national health insurance coverage for anti-obesity medications, prioritizing patients with severe obesity or major weight-related comorbidities. Submitted by an individual named Kim, the petition asks authorities to address rising disease burdens among young adults.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Phased Insurance Coverage: The petition urges the South Korean government to reimburse anti-obesity drugs based on clinical severity—such as extremely high body mass index (BMI) or dangerous related illnesses—rather than offering universal coverage to all patients at once.

The petition urges the South Korean government to reimburse anti-obesity drugs based on clinical severity—such as extremely high body mass index (BMI) or dangerous related illnesses—rather than offering universal coverage to all patients at once. Targeted High-Risk Criteria: The proposal focuses on individuals with a BMI of 35 kg/m² or higher, or those with a BMI of 30 kg/m² or higher who also suffer from conditions like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obstructive sleep apnea, or fatty liver disease.

The proposal focuses on individuals with a BMI of 35 kg/m² or higher, or those with a BMI of 30 kg/m² or higher who also suffer from conditions like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obstructive sleep apnea, or fatty liver disease. Socioeconomic Burden: Advocates point to rising obesity rates among 20- and 30-year-olds and note that the total socioeconomic cost of obesity in South Korea was estimated at approximately 23.4 trillion won annually.

Targeting Severe Obesity and Comorbidities First

The public consent petition, open for signing through November 13, argues that while modern pharmacological treatments effectively lower body weight and mitigate health risks, out-of-pocket costs remain prohibitively high. The petitioner emphasizes that obesity management should depend on a patient’s medical necessity rather than their personal economic means.

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Under the proposed framework, health authorities would evaluate specific eligibility criteria, rigorous prescription guidelines, cost-effectiveness, and total fiscal impact on the national insurance pool. The petition specifically targets patients presenting with a BMI of 35 kg/m² or greater. It also includes patients with a BMI of 30 kg/m² or greater who exhibit chronic metabolic and vascular complications.

Rising Disease Burdens Among Young Adults

The push for reimbursement relies heavily on recent epidemiological data tracked by the Korean Society for the Study of Obesity (KSSO). According to the KSSO’s 2023 obesity factsheet cited in the filing, cases of class 3 obesity—defined as a BMI of 35 kg/m² or higher—increased about 2.9 times over a recent ten-year span among South Korean adults.

The data shows a particularly steep rise among men and women in their twenties and thirties. Citing the 2024 obesity disease factsheet, the petitioner noted that young adults in their twenties with class 2 or class 3 obesity face a severely elevated risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, data indicates that cardiovascular disease mortality rates among twenty-somethings with advanced obesity reach 5.3 times the rate of peers with a normal body mass index.

Expanding Indications and Regulatory Approvals

The filing highlights how global regulatory agencies have expanded the clinical utility of modern incretin-based therapies beyond simple weight management. Regulatory bodies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved semaglutide for reducing major cardiovascular event risks and tirzepatide for treating moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea linked to obesity.

Intermediate findings from a 2026 KSSO policy forum estimated the total socioeconomic cost of adult obesity in South Korea at approximately 23.4 trillion won per year. The petitioner argues that policymakers must account for these societal expenses—alongside untreated disease progression—when calculating the long-term pharmacoeconomics of subsidizing these prescription drugs.

Next Steps in the Legislative Process

The petition remains active on the National Assembly’s public consent platform through mid-November. Lawmakers and health agencies face mounting pressure to review the clinical data, establish fair pricing models, and determine whether national health insurance reserves can absorb the phased rollout of these metabolic therapies.

References

Korean Society for the Study of Obesity. Obesity Fact Sheet 2023.

Korean Society for the Study of Obesity. Obesity Disease Fact Sheet 2024.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Drug Approval and Indication Updates for Semaglutide and Tirzepatide.

National Assembly of the Republic of Korea. Public Consent Petitions Board.