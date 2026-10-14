Bjørn Olav Jahr concludes Fredrik Fasting Torgersen is guilty

Fredrik Fasting Torgersen was not the victim of the perfect miscarriage of justice. That is the verdict delivered by author and journalist Bjørn Olav Jahr in a new book titled Karakterdrap – ble Fredrik Fasting Torgersen et offer for det perfekte justismordet?, challenging a narrative that has defined the Norwegian legal landscape for nearly seven decades, Dagbladet reported.

In 1958, Torgersen was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 16-year-old Rigmor Johnsen. He served 16 years and two months behind bars before his release in January 1974, maintaining his innocence until his death in 2015. Over the decades, heavyweights of Norwegian law and letters—including Supreme Court advocates Cato Schiøtz and Pål Lorentzen, alongside criminal law professor Ståle Eskeland—repeatedly petitioned for a retrial, to no avail.

Challenging a Collective Conviction

Jahr, who earned major Norwegian journalism awards for exposing wrongful convictions in the Baneheia and Birgitte Tengs cases, approached the Torgersen files with total impartiality. Yet his rigorous examination led him to the opposite conclusion of previous legal champions. Jahr stated to Dagbladet that he agrees entirely with the original court ruling that guilt was proven beyond any reasonable doubt.

Fritt Ord: Bjørn Olav Jahr: – Fakta må alltid trumfe følelser #ytringsfrihet #journalistikk #frittord #krimjournalistikk #kultur https://t.co/zdxJ2SGrr8 — https://x.com/NTB_PRM/status/1706228342804906082

The tenacity of the Torgersen myth baffled Jahr as he researched the project. He noted the stark contrast between how the public perceives Torgersen’s guilt compared to other notorious cases. While Viggo Kristiansen was widely believed to be guilty before his eventual exoneration in December 2022, the prevailing sentiment surrounding Torgersen leaned heavily toward innocence despite his formal conviction.

Jahr pointed to cultural and political shifts as the driving force behind this enduring sympathy. Influential figures championed the cause, most notably author Jens Bjørneboe, who worked as a journalist for Dagbladet at the time. Bjørneboe wielded immense cultural standing just as Norway’s political climate shifted from a bourgeois to a social-democratic government eager to project leniency toward prisoners. Torgersen quickly morphed into a romanticized symbol of rebellion against the establishment.

Technical Evidence and Character Assessment

Beyond the political currents of the 1970s, Jahr maintains that the physical evidence marshaled against Torgersen—specifically the biological and trace evidence involving fecal matter and pine needles—remains remarkably solid. But the clincher for the author lies in the convicted man’s personal credibility.

Jahr described Torgersen as an unreliable narrator with a deeply troubled history, characterizing him as a man who habitually lied, deceived, and fabricated stories. The author rejected the premise that persistent denials equal innocence, noting that defendants routinely refuse to confess to crimes they undoubtedly committed.

The release of the book sets the stage for fresh friction within Norway’s legal establishment. On Thursday morning, Jahr is scheduled to debate the controversial findings with attorney Cato Schiøtz at the Gyldendal publishing house. Schiøtz indicated he would hold formal commentary until that meeting.

Meanwhile, the legal battle over the historic verdict continues on a separate front. The Torgersen estate has formally petitioned the Criminal Cases Review Commission to reopen the case for a seventh and final time, keeping a decades-old wound in the Norwegian justice system wide open.