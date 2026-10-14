Salman Khan Admits He Wants Kids On Koffee With Karan

Salman Khan has opened up about his personal life during a candid television appearance, admitting that he would like to experience fatherhood someday. The 60-year-old actor addressed the topic of starting a family while sitting down with host Karan Johar on the opening episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9.

The conversation turned toward personal milestones when Johar asked the actor if he ever missed having children of his own, particularly given his bond with his nieces and nephews. Khan answered in the affirmative, making it clear that raising a child is an experience he hopes to have at some point in his life. While the actor has spent decades keeping his romantic relationships and unmarried status out of the immediate spotlight, his latest remarks offer a rare look into his private aspirations.

This is not the first time the actor has touched upon the subject of becoming a parent. During a 2023 appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Khan revealed that he had previously considered having a child but encountered legal hurdles. Reflecting on those past obstacles during his latest television interview, he pointed to potential shifts in legislation, remarking that he had previously tried to pursue the path taken by Johar, who welcomed twins through surrogacy.

Reflecting on Family and Legal Hurdles

During the Season 9 premiere, Khan elaborated on his affection for children and the practical considerations of raising a family. He noted that welcoming a child would also involve having a wife, while emphasizing the time commitment required as youngsters grow. “If my kids are born in the next 4-5 years, I will still have time to play with them for the next 20-25 years,” he explained during the broadcast.

KARAN JOHAR ON SALMAN KHAN! 👑🗣️ “There’s not even a single episode where you haven’t been mentioned!The impact of #SalmanKhan is so massive that his name keeps coming up on Koffee With KaranFrom superstardom to unforgettable screen presence, BHAI’S INFLUENCE SPEAKS FOR… pic.twitter.com/PkcWgrrd0y” — https://x.com/ftnewsdaily/status/2110433551527362773

The conversation brought fresh attention to the actor’s personal life, a subject that has frequently drawn public fascination throughout his career. Although questions regarding marriage have remained a constant fixture of his media interviews, his recent commentary places the primary focus squarely on his personal desire for parenthood.

Premiere Details and Streaming Schedule

The season opener featuring Khan marks the return of the chat show for its ninth and final season. The premiere episode is scheduled to stream exclusively on JioHotstar on October 14 at 7 pm IST, with new episodes scheduled to drop every Wednesday at 7 pm.

While Khan has not announced any immediate plans regarding starting a family, his candid disclosures on the chat show continue to generate interest among his fanbase. The premiere episode also featured other widely discussed segments, including lighthearted banter about the actor’s personal history.

Future Aspirations and Public Interest

As the final season of the chat show unfolds, fans and media observers alike continue to parse the actor’s rare glimpses into his private life. Whether his reflections on fatherhood translate into future steps remains to be seen, but the discussion has successfully shifted public conversation toward his personal outlook on legacy and family.

Photo: news18.com