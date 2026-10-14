The historic “Rettet die Bienen” Volksbegehren in Bavaria faces an acute threat as initiators warn that a planned amendment to the state nature conservation law could dismantle hard-won biodiversity protections, merkur.de reported. Over 1.7 million people signed the original text, giving it a democratic mandate matched by few other legislative documents in the region.

The Grassland Protections Under Fire

At the center of the dispute is the protection of Bavaria’s grassland. Initiators of the successful citizen-led initiative fear that the current prohibition against plowing up meadows and pastures will be entirely scrapped under the proposed legislative overhaul. Destroying the grass cover with a plow causes severe ecological damage to local wildlife. Historically, Bavaria distinguished itself by granting grassland exceptionally rigorous legal safeguards. Permanent grassland prevents soil erosion, absorbs water during torrential rain, stores carbon, and provides a vital habitat for countless plants, insects, and meadow birds.

„Rettet die Bienen“: Volksbegehren in Bayern erfolgreich

A Mandate Forged in 2019

Back in 2019, massive public participation forced the Bavarian state government to overhaul its agricultural policy and prioritize conservation. Lawmakers incorporated numerous demands from the movement directly into the nature conservation law. Agnes Becker, the ÖDP state leader and representative for the Volksbegehren, issued a sharp warning to the state government. Consequently, Becker insisted that any modifications require extreme care, ruling out rollbacks entirely.

Unresolved Buffer Strips and Moorland Rules

Beyond grassland preservation, the organizers are sounding the alarm over potential regressions regarding buffer strips along agricultural fields and accelerated moorland re-wetting rules. The current draft leaves both areas unaddressed. The core coalition behind the initiative demands a legally mandated five-meter width for water margin strips. Although representatives voiced these exact concerns back in August, the state government failed to integrate a single critique before the ongoing parliamentary debates in the Bavarian Landtag.

The Parliamentary Deadlock Ahead

The steering committee called on the state parliament to resolve these open issues during the legislative process and revise the proposed amendments. While streamlining regulations to ease administrative and agricultural burdens is welcome, it must not come at the expense of environmental protection. The overarching priority remains defending the achievements of the species protection referendum without weakening ecological safeguards.