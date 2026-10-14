Houston Football to Feature Two Drone Shows Against Oklahoma State

For the first time in TDECU Stadium history, Houston Football’s Oct. 17 home game against No. 18 Oklahoma State will feature two drone shows.

Houston Athletics announced that the first drone show will happen during halftime. The second drone show is scheduled to occur between the third and fourth quarters. Launching from the northwest sector of the venue, both aerial displays will hover above the Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center and the Indoor Practice Field.

Seating Advisory and Optimal Viewing Areas

To ensure spectators have an unobstructed view of the aerial performances, Houston Athletics issued specific seating recommendations. Patrons holding tickets for sections 117 through 124, along with visitors in Queenie’s Party Patio and the Touchdown Club, are advised to shift to locations within the venue offering superior sightlines for the videoboards and drone displays.

To get a good look, visitors in the Touchdown Club are advised by Houston Athletics to head to Yokubaitis Hall and face the Indoor Practice Facility. Spectators situated in Queenie’s Party Patio are advised by the athletic department to direct their attention toward the northwestern section of the patio. The drone shows will be displayed on the video boards and on screens in premium spaces.

Supporting the Program

Supporters can directly boost the Houston Football program by offering NIL avenues and signing up for The Huddle, which supplies direct financial backing to the team for requirements surpassing its operating budget.

To stay informed with the latest updates, supporters can check out @UHCougarFB on the platform formerly called Twitter, known as X, and tap the LIKE button on the Houston Cougar Football Facebook page to catch up on team news and notes. Fans can also follow the team on Instagram at uhcougarfb.