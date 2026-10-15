Rhode Island Grower Sets World Record with First 3,000-Pound Pumpkin

A Rhode Island grower shattered agricultural records by presenting a 3,156-pound pumpkin at the Southern New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Warren. Ron Wallace claimed the Guinness World Record, becoming the first person in history to surpass the 3,000-pound threshold and eclipsing a record set just one week prior.

Weighing In at Frerichs Farm

The record-breaking specimen tipped the scales at Frerichs Farm on Oct. 10. Officials from the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth inspected the massive gourd to confirm it met competition standards before the official weigh-in took place. Official scale weigher John Russo verified the winning number during the annual Columbus Day weekend event.

A giant pumpkin weighing 1,432kg, grown by Ron Wallace in Rhode Island, could set a new world record as the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded. The massive squash surpassed the current 1,296kg record set by British grower Ian Paton on October 3, 2026, and is awaiting official… pic.twitter.com/hNvb5SdckU — https://x.com/theuaetimes/status/2110047363528261773

Wallace’s entry easily surpassed the previous global mark. Just one week earlier, British grower Ian Paton set a record with a pumpkin weighing nearly 2,857 pounds, as documented by Guinness World Records. Before the Paton brothers’ recent run, the record stood at 2,819.3 pounds, a joint effort by twins Ian and Stuart Paton in October 2025.

Wallace’s gourd didn’t just edge past those figures; it outperformed the 2025 mark by more than 336 pounds. The sheer margin stunned seasoned growers gathered at the Warren farm.

Decades of Pioneering Growth

This achievement marks the third world record for the 60-year-old grower from Coventry over a span of roughly 35 years. Wallace first entered the record books in 2006 with a 1,502-pound pumpkin, which stood as the first to officially exceed the 1,500-pound threshold. Six years later, in 2012, he broke another barrier by becoming the first grower to surpass 2,000 pounds with a 2,009-pound entry grown for the Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts.

Photo: hoodline.com

Wallace explained that nearly perfect weather and a more scientific approach drove this year’s success. For his latest season, he utilized a greenhouse for the first time. Professional background also plays a role in his cultivation methods. Wallace trained as an executive chef at Johnson & Wales University and runs Wallace Organic Wonder, a Rhode Island company that produces organic fertilizers and mycorrhizal fungi soil inoculants designed to help plants pull in additional nutrients and water.

Year Grower Weight (lbs) Location 2006 Ron Wallace 1,502 Rhode Island 2012 Ron Wallace 2,009 Topsfield Fair, Massachusetts 2025 Ian and Stuart Paton 2,819.3 Wargrave, United Kingdom 2026 Ron Wallace 3,156 Frerichs Farm, Warren, Rhode Island

Strict Rules and Community Standards

Official weigh-offs sanctioned by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth enforce rigorous criteria to maintain record integrity. Pumpkins face automatic disqualification if inspectors find soft rot, cracks penetrating through to the inner cavity, or more than two soft damaged areas requiring removal. At Frerichs Farm, the stakes of the annual gathering carried extra emotional resonance following the May passing of David S. Frerichs, who helped establish the local agricultural traditions.

Reflecting on the grueling months required to produce a record-breaking crop, Wallace shared his immediate reaction with Guinness World Records. It’s been a long season and I was beyond happy when I saw the weight! he said.

Despite raising the bar for competitive horticulture, Wallace is considering stepping back from the competitive circuit next year to finish various projects around his farm, though he has not yet made a final decision. For aspiring growers looking to enter the arena, Wallace advised starting small in a 150-square-foot area and connecting with local clubs through the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth to find mentorship and seeds.