Rhode Island Toddler Stabbed in Stroller by Suspect with History of Violence

A stranger allegedly attacked a two-year-old toddler in the face with a knife as she sat in a stroller at a Providence, Rhode Island school bus stop on Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Nelson Blanco, also allegedly stabbed the child’s mother in the shoulder before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The violent encounter has drawn intense scrutiny toward Blanco’s legal history, revealing that he was repeatedly found incompetent to stand trial following a similar knife attack on two young children in 2003. Court records show that Blanco faced multiple felony assault charges in that earlier case, with judicial dockets documenting findings of incompetency stretching from September 2004 through March 2006.

The mother was waiting with her toddler daughter near Broad and Public streets for her older children to return from school when Blanco approached them and made insulting comments. Seeking to escape the interaction, the mother pushed the stroller across the street, but Blanco followed and initiated the physical attack.

Surveillance footage captured the mother attempting to move away before Blanco grabbed the stroller and struck the child repeatedly. A bystander attempted to intervene, but Blanco allegedly lunged at the individual with a knife before fleeing on foot. Officers subsequently located Blanco hiding in the basement of a nearby home and recovered a knife from a panel box.

Court Proceedings and Prior Legal History

During his appearance in Rhode Island’s 6th Division District Court, no plea was entered to a six-count indictment that includes two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, felony assault, breaking and entering into an occupied dwelling of a person 60 or older, and two weapons charges. The court referred him to the public defender and requested an evaluation.

Blanco is currently being held without bail pending a competency hearing later this month. More recently, Blanco was found incompetent to stand trial in July in a separate domestic violence case.

The recent arrest reopened deep emotional wounds for Andy Lopez and Dave Belony, who were six and seven years old when Blanco attacked them in Lopez’s backyard on September 27, 2003. Belony recalled that Blanco emerged from a shed behind the house and charged at them without warning. Belony said he was stabbed at least five times in his stomach, back and ribs.

Victim Condition and Investigation Status

Following Wednesday’s incident, the toddler was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Her mother was treated and released. Police confirmed there is no evidence that Blanco had any prior relationship with either victim.

Photo: commstrader.com

Detectives reported that Blanco admitted to the stabbings during questioning, stating to investigators that he halted the assault only because he was on a main street. Authorities continue to review court dockets and medical evaluations as the case moves forward.