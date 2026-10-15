Public Sector Union Leaders to Meet Over Pay Deal Row

Public Sector Strike Paralyses Services

More than 300,000 public sector workers walked off the job for 24 hours in a dispute over pay, forcing widespread school closures and the cancellation of thousands of hospital appointments as the industrial action concluded at midnight.

The 24-hour work stoppage brought public services to a near standstill. Unions accused the Government of failing to make meaningful commitments on pay. The previous public sector pay deal expired at the end of June, leaving labour representatives and state officials deadlocked over subsequent terms.

Union Leadership Meets to Weigh Escalation

The leaders of the four largest public sector unions—Fórsa, SIPTU, the INMO, and the INTO—are scheduled to meet this afternoon to assess the impact of the strike and determine their next steps.

Organizers have already planned a second 24-hour strike for next Wednesday, accompanied by threats of further escalation if no resolution is reached.

Government Signals Optimism on Budget Baseline

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers indicated that intensive background work is underway to bridge the gap. Speaking on RTÉ’s Six One News, Mr Chambers expressed optimism about finding a pathway forward in the coming days.

I’d be hopeful that we’ll find a way forward, and in the next day or so we’ll be able to set out a further context.

Negotiations and the Path to Next Week

Mr Chambers noted that the €1.2 billion allocated for a public sector pay deal in the recent Budget serves as the starting point for negotiations, emphasizing that formal talks remain the only mechanism to expand that figure. He had previously signaled that baseline pay could form the basis of future discussions, a move unions acknowledged as a potential pathway to resolution.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also weighed in on the dispute, stating that he detected a sense of goodwill and a willingness from both sides to secure a resolution before next week’s planned work stoppage.