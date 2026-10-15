Bryan Krahn Shares Smart Lifting Strategies to Build Muscle After 50

At 53 years old, coach and program creator Bryan Krahn maintains a bodyweight of 210 pounds and a muscular physique, but acknowledges that preserving muscle mass into his fifties requires strategic modifications to his training regimen, as discussed in a recent episode of Strong Talk.

Training Adaptations and Managing Load After Fifty

Krahn noted during the discussion that physical strength gradually declines with age, yet emphasized that muscle building remains accessible even for individuals starting resistance training at ground zero. Following a shoulder injury, Krahn shifted to using machines to provide more controlled movements and safe resistance. The goal is to execute the movement well to engage the target muscle.

Krahn advises practitioners to take their known limits and subtract 10 percent of the weight. Joining the conversation, exercise physiologist and strength coach Dr. Pat Davidson outlined parameters from his own training at age 46. Davidson found that performing eight to 15 reps of hack squats serves as a sweet spot for building muscle and minimizing injury, compared with five heavy hack squats. Meanwhile, he goes harder on press exercises.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Load Reduction: Subtracting 10 percent from your known limits helps prevent injury while sustaining sufficient mechanical tension for muscle growth.

Subtracting 10 percent from your known limits helps prevent injury while sustaining sufficient mechanical tension for muscle growth. Machine-Based Resistance: Utilizing machines can provide more controlled movements and safe resistance.

Utilizing machines can provide more controlled movements and safe resistance. Repetition Ranges: Moderate-to-high repetition schemes (such as 8 to 15 reps) can be a sweet spot for building muscle and minimizing injury.

Clearing Misconceptions and Nutritional Realities

The Strong Talk episode featured insights from Krahn, Davidson, and Men’s Health fitness director Ebenezer Samuel, C.S.C.S., who collectively debunked further misconceptions about exercise after 50. The panel discussed the two muscle-building supplements that work (and what doesn’t), and the absolute minimum Krahn does daily for movement and food.

Expert / Contributor Age / Role Key Training Strategy Bryan Krahn 53, Coach & Creator Machine utilization; subtracting 10% from known lifting limits. Ebenezer Samuel, C.S.C.S. Fitness Director, Men’s Health Debunking aging fitness misconceptions and evaluating supplements.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The conversation highlights that chronological age does not preclude significant muscular development, provided training variables are adjusted to match current physiological capacities. As coaching methodologies continue to evolve, the emphasis remains fixed on sustainable, low-risk execution that preserves long-term musculoskeletal health.

References