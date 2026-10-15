14.1% Average Increase Set for 2027 Illinois Health Marketplace Rates

Illinois marketplace consumers face a statewide weighted average health plan rate increase of 14.1% for the 2027 plan year, according to figures released by the Illinois Department of Insurance. While health insurance costs continue to climb through Get Covered Illinois, the 14.1% average increase marks a significant moderation from the previous year’s 28.8% jump.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Base Marketplace Costs: The 14.1% increase represents raw base prices across five participating health insurance carriers before any financial aid is applied.

The 14.1% increase represents raw base prices across five participating health insurance carriers before any financial aid is applied. Subsidized Savings: Approximately 85% of enrollees receive premium tax credits that significantly lower monthly out-of-pocket expenses.

Approximately 85% of enrollees receive premium tax credits that significantly lower monthly out-of-pocket expenses. Enrollment Timelines: A window-shopping period opens October 19, followed by formal open enrollment running from November 1, 2026, through January 15, 2027.

Marketplace Rates and Carrier Participation Across Illinois

Five health insurance carriers will offer individual market plans across the state marketplace for 2027. State insurance officials emphasize that published marketplace rates represent base prices before financial assistance and tax credits are integrated. Final consumer costs vary extensively depending on selected plan benefits, household income, metal tiers, and geographic coverage areas.

During the 2026 plan year, 466,371 Illinois residents enrolled in marketplace coverage. Approximately 85% of those enrollees received premium tax credits to reduce monthly out-of-pocket expenses. Financial aid recipients enjoyed average monthly payments of $140, keeping more than $700 in their pockets each month compared to standard full-cost plan rates.

Federal Policy Shifts and Consumer Financial Strain

Illinois Department of Insurance Director Ann Gillespie pointed directly to federal policy changes as a driving factor behind ongoing affordability challenges for policyholders. “Due to the continuing economic fallout from the Trump Administration’s damaging decisions, including not renewing federal enhanced premium tax credits, more Americans are still struggling to pay for health insurance, and many are uninsured,” Gillespie stated.

Upcoming Open Enrollment Deadlines and Support Services

Consumers can preview 2027 plans and estimated costs during a designated window-shopping period beginning October 19. Official open enrollment for the 2027 plan year will commence on November 1, 2026, and run through January 15, 2027.

Certified community brokers are available through Get Covered Illinois to offer no-cost navigation help, guiding consumers through plan comparison and sign-up. Additionally, the agency maintains a multi-lingual customer service helpline offering support in more than 250 languages. Comprehensive state rate filings and specific enrollment details remain accessible through the Illinois Department of Insurance online portal.

References

Illinois Department of Insurance. 2027 Health Plan Rate Filings and Marketplace Data. Published October 14, 2026.

Get Covered Illinois. Marketplace Enrollment Statistics and Subsidy Metrics for Plan Year 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and public health reporting purposes only and does not constitute formal insurance or financial advice. Readers should consult official state resources or certified insurance brokers when evaluating healthcare plans.