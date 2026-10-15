Eyewitness Recounts Emotional Scene as Gospel Singer Toluwanisings Was Rushed to Hospital

Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, following a medical emergency at a hospital. His death was officially confirmed by his family on his Instagram page after initial reports and a witness account of him being rushed into medical care surfaced on social media.

Essential Facts Regarding the Artist’s Passing

Identity: The late artist was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, professionally known as Toluwanisings, a gospel singer, songwriter, and trained estate surveyor and valuer from Ikirun, Osun State.

The late artist was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, professionally known as Toluwanisings, a gospel singer, songwriter, and trained estate surveyor and valuer from Ikirun, Osun State. Confirmation: Following widespread social media uncertainty and an eyewitness account from a local hospital, the family confirmed his death in an official statement released on October 14.

Following widespread social media uncertainty and an eyewitness account from a local hospital, the family confirmed his death in an official statement released on October 14. Prior Incidents: In July 2026, the singer and his team previously survived a major road accident involving a heavy-duty trailer while returning from a ministration.

Eyewitness Account at the Hospital and Social Media Warnings

Hours before the family’s official confirmation, an eyewitness sharing the X handle @EnnyUtd posted about an emotional scene at a hospital where he had brought his wife for antenatal care. According to the post, a car rushed a popular gospel figure into the facility, prompting intense grief among associates present at the scene. Brought my wife to the hospital for antenatal and some car rushed in here bringing a popular gospel man. Come and see how BBO and the rest are crying so bad, I pray he survives this tho, the witness wrote on X, as reported by legit.ng.

Brought my wife to the hospital for antenatal and some car rushed in here bringing a popular gospel man. Come and see how BBO and the rest are crying so bad, I pray he survives this tho🙏🏻 — https://x.com/EnnyUtd/status/2110330859668852827

As rumors began to circulate online, entertainment figures urged caution and prayer. Content creator Woli Agba shared a cryptic post advising followers not to rush to conclusions. Please hold on. Please don’t conclude. We are trusting God. Please, Woli Agba wrote, according to leadership.ng. Singer Boyebest echoed this sentiment in the comments, writing, Yes, yes, yes. Yeah, I have faith in God. I do. God, you’ll do this one.

Confirmation From Legal Advocates and Public Reaction

The uncertainty ended when the singer’s family posted a formal statement on his Instagram account confirming he passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi, convener of the Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA), also announced the news on Instagram while expressing deep concern over the mortality of young Nigerians. My God! What a life! No, Lord! We plead for Your mercy upon Toluwanisings, Olajengbesi wrote, as cited by leadership.ng and witnessngr.com. He added, I am deeply troubled by the deaths of young men and women. This is not God’s plan for us, and declared that the public must say no to untimely death.

Photo: witnessngr.com

Event Detail Reported Information Primary Source Artist Name Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji (Toluwanisings) leadership.ng / witnessngr.com Date of Death Wednesday, October 14, 2026 legit.ng Prior Major Incident Survived a trailer accident in July 2026 witnessngr.com Origin Ikirun, Osun State leadership.ng

Musical Legacy and Previous Milestones

Toluwanisings built a prominent profile in the Nigerian gospel music community over the previous few years, known for live performances and worship anthems such as Kos’Oluwa Laye. Outside of his music career, he was a trained estate surveyor and valuer. Earlier in his personal life milestones, the singer celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary, sharing an emotional tribute on social media that reflected on the journey of growth and faith shared with his wife.

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Initial reports noted by leadership.ng indicated that the singer had reportedly slumped in his apartment before being rushed to the hospital in critical condition. As of the formal announcement, the detailed medical circumstances surrounding his sudden passing have not been publicly disclosed by the family.