Ex-Dentist Crashes Porsche into Stekene Dental Clinic

A 36-year-old man deliberately drove his Porsche through a dental clinic in Stekene, Belgium, causing massive structural damage to the waiting room before being apprehended by local authorities behind the building, 7sur7 and Het Laatste Nieuws reported.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Trauma Assessment: Emergency responders evaluated the suspect on-site for minor injuries sustained during the vehicular impact before police questioning.

Emergency responders evaluated the suspect on-site for minor injuries sustained during the vehicular impact before police questioning. Substance Screening: Post-incident medical and toxicological screenings for alcohol and narcotics returned entirely negative results.

Post-incident medical and toxicological screenings for alcohol and narcotics returned entirely negative results. Operational Disruption: Structural damage forced the complete cancellation of patient consultations scheduled for the following Monday.

The Impact on the Stekene Dental Practice

The late Sunday evening incident left the facility in Stekene heavily damaged. The driver steered his vehicle directly through the waiting area before advancing toward the rear of the structure, executing maneuvers to strike another section of the building. Neighbors alerted local law enforcement after hearing the impact. Responding officers located the man behind the clinic, where he received medical treatment for minor injuries prior to formal questioning.

Weinig kies om zomaar een tandartsenpraktijk binnen te rijden.Man rijdt dwars door tandartsenpraktijk in Stekene met Porsche: enorme ravage in wachtzaal https://t.co/UpiL3WpHCk — https://x.com/VermeylenS/status/2109531475968237779

Emergency crews spent several hours securing the hazardous site. Crews boarded up breached entry points with temporary wooden panels while clearing structural debris. The establishment’s scheduled Monday consultations were called off immediately, though administrators expressed hope for a swift resumption of patient care.

Personal Tensions and the Investigation

The suspect is a 36-year-old Romanian dentist who previously practiced at the clinic until his dismissal in July 2024. Representatives for the dental practice clarified that the episode stems from personal rather than professional grievances. The suspect’s former romantic partner remains employed at the facility, tying the violent intrusion to a personal relationship. Investigators are continuing to examine the exact timeline and motivations behind the event.

Authorities subjected the detained motorist to standard post-incident screening protocols. Blood and behavioral assays confirmed he was neither under the influence of alcohol nor illicit substances at the time of the crash. The suspect is scheduled to appear before an examining magistrate to face formal judicial proceedings.

Incident Parameter Reported Detail Location Stekene, Belgium Suspect Profile 36-year-old male, former dentist at the clinic Toxicology Results Negative for alcohol and narcotics Operational Status Monday consultations cancelled; repairs underway

References

7sur7 Reporting on Stekene Dental Clinic Incident

Het Laatste Nieuws Emergency Response Documentation