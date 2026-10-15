MSPCA Rescues Cats After Andria Hanafin Killed

Eighty-four cats were recovered from a Reading, Massachusetts, home where Andria Hanafin was found dead, NBC Boston reported, leaving animal rescue shelters straining to manage the sudden influx of animals.

Shelter Strain Following the Discovery

The animals are currently receiving care at shelters operated by MSPCA-Angell. Director of Law Enforcement Chris Schindler noted the immense pressure placed on foster-based rescue networks when dealing with a massive number of cats requiring immediate medical attention and resources. Our hearts are with the family and everyone affected by this tragedy, he said Thursday.

Animal control officers and empty crates were visible outside the Center Avenue property on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, as investigators processed the scene. While a small subset of the rescued cats could be cleared for adoption by the end of the week, shelter officials cautioned that many will require indefinite, specialized care due to varying medical needs.

The Investigation and Custody in Vermont

Andria Hanafin’s body was discovered around midnight by her husband, who arrived home to find her slain. Ryan Hanafin led police on a multistate manhunt after his mother, Andria Hanafin, was found dead in her Massachusetts home. Investigators later stated in court documents that the couple’s son, Ryan Hanafin, and the victim had recently argued over the cats Andria regularly fostered.

Following the discovery, Ryan Hanafin became the target of a multistate manhunt before law enforcement took him into custody later that day in Vermont. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office stated expectations for his return to Massachusetts to face court proceedings.

Community Response and Memorial Plans

Friends and community members remember Andria Hanafin as a dedicated veterinary technician and foster advocate. Laurie Ward, a close friend, described Ryan Hanafin to NBC Boston as a responsible caretaker who regularly looked after the home and animals during absences. He’s a great kid, he’s responsible, Ward said. This is just not in his character.

Court documents also revealed that investigators interviewed a friend of Ryan Hanafin who stated the suspect had joked about killing his mother in a Snapchat message. A candlelight vigil to honor Andria Hanafin was scheduled for Wednesday evening at Reading’s Memorial Park.

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