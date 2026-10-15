Cheonan Conducts On-Site Training for 31 Building Managers to Prevent Management Fee Disputes

Cheonan city government has launched a targeted on-site practical training program running through late November 2026, dispatching municipal officials directly to 31 multi-family and commercial building managers to curb persistent maintenance fee disputes and accounting irregularities.

Essential Administrative Metrics for Cheonan Multi-Family Management

Target Scope: 31 designated building managers across multi-family residential and commercial complexes in Cheonan.

31 designated building managers across multi-family residential and commercial complexes in Cheonan. Execution Window: Operational through late November 2026, with findings feeding directly into the 2027 municipal administrative policy.

Operational through late November 2026, with findings feeding directly into the 2027 municipal administrative policy. Core Curriculum: Statutory authorities under the Act on the Ownership and Management of Aggregate Buildings, transparent ledger management, and mandatory tenant information disclosure protocols.

On-Site Consultations Target Recurring Disputes

The initiative stems from a high volume of civic complaints centered on opaquely calculated maintenance fees, unverified accounting records, and ignored tenant requests for financial disclosure in commercial properties and officetels. Instead of requiring administrators to attend centralized lectures, municipal officials schedule 1:1 visits directly at the building offices.

According to the Cheonan city administration, these instruction sessions cover statutory compliance under the Act on the Ownership and Management of Aggregate Buildings. Officials review whether managers properly follow meeting notice requirements, maintain accurate financial ledgers, and uphold owners’ legal rights to inspect building accounts.

Municipal Leadership Connects Compliance to Property Values

City officials view the direct instructional outreach as a preventive measure against costly legal battles between occupants and management entities. By establishing clean accounting practices early, the city aims to stabilize building operations before minor disputes escalate into formal litigation or collective civil grievances.

Cheonan Mayor Jang Ki-su stated that the practical expertise and transparency of building managers directly connect to the residential stability and property rights of residents, emphasizing that the city will work to establish a sound and transparent autonomous management culture that all residents can trust through on-site education.

The administration collects feedback and operational hurdles directly from managers during these site visits. These qualitative findings will be analyzed to restructure the municipal support framework and education policy for the upcoming 2027 fiscal cycle.

Program Parameter Operational Metric Target Participants 31 Building Managers Implementation Timeline Through Late November 2026 Delivery Model 1:1 On-Site Municipal Consulting Policy Integration Target Fiscal Year 2027 Support Framework

Data-Driven Policy Integration for 2027

The ongoing consultations bridge a recognized gap in small-scale property governance, where managers often lack formal accounting training. By cataloging common ledger discrepancies and governance bottlenecks during the current cycle, Cheonan’s building division ensures that subsequent municipal guidelines address exact operational failures rather than theoretical risks.