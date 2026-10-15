NBA.com Reports 25 Fantasy Draft Values With First-Round Upside

Entering the 2026-27 fantasy basketball campaign, managing a roster requires looking past standard consensus picks to secure elite talent slipping into the mid-rounds. As NBA.com reported, players like Tyrese Haliburton, Stephen Curry, and LaMelo Ball present massive upside despite injury histories or team changes, giving fantasy managers a clear path to league-winning advantages.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Draft Value Arbitrage: Securing proven first-round producers like Stephen Curry (ADP 22.9) or Trae Young (ADP 24.1) outside the top 20 maximizes positional scarcity without sacrificing early-round safety.

Securing proven first-round producers like Stephen Curry (ADP 22.9) or Trae Young (ADP 24.1) outside the top 20 maximizes positional scarcity without sacrificing early-round safety. Injury-Discount Exploitation: High-variance stars such as Tyrese Haliburton (ADP 13.3) and Anthony Davis (ADP 42.7) offer top-tier categorical production if managers can successfully weather or hedge their missed games.

Backcourt Values With Elite Pedigree

Tyrese Haliburton enters the season cleared for action after missing all of last season due to injury, sitting at a Yahoo ADP of 13.3. Managers hesitant to draft him early often leave him available in the second round, presenting an opening to acquire a premier point guard. Similarly, Stephen Curry is 38 years old and coming off a 2025-26 campaign limited by injury trouble to 43 games, yet his ADP sits at 22.9 following strong per-game production.

Trae Young faces a different sort of rebound after appearing in just 15 games last season. Prior to that limited stretch, Young averaged over 10 assists for three straight seasons, highlighted by 11.6 assists per game in 2024-25. He now joins a new-look Washington Wizards squad alongside Anthony Davis, whose availability has long been an issue, including playing no more than 40 games in three of the last six seasons.

Frontcourt Assets and New Uniforms

Several marquee frontcourt players carry discounted ADPs due to recent roster movement or missed time. LaMelo Ball brings a high ceiling to the Minnesota Timberwolves, though his historical availability keeps his ADP at 25.6. Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis was limited to 19 games last season and handled summer trade rumors, but remains a legitimate triple-double threat at an ADP of 28.9.

Player Team Yahoo ADP Key Context Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers 13.3 Returning after missing all of the 2025-27 season due to injury. Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 22.9 Played 43 games last season; entering age-38 season. Trae Young Washington Wizards 24.1 Limited to 15 games last year; led league with 11.6 APG in 2024-25. Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings 28.9 Limited to 19 games last season amid recurring trade rumors. Jaren Jackson Jr. Utah Jazz 47.5 Played 48 games in 2025-26; entering first full season in Utah.

Jaren Jackson Jr. joins the Utah Jazz after playing just 48 games in 2025-26, where a fluctuating roster and injuries while with the Grizzlies suppressed his averages. Now settled in Utah alongside Lauri Markkanen, Jackson is positioned to reclaim his defensive metrics and scoring efficiency. Further down the boards, veteran LeBron James enters his 41st year with the Philadelphia 76ers at an ADP of 38, continuing to offer well-rounded category production despite load management expectations.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.