Emmerdale’s Samson Dingle has no plans to return after prison release

Samson Dingle will not make an onscreen return to the Dales following a two-year prison sentence, according to reports published by The Sun. The character, played by Sam Hall, departed the ITV soap in 2024 after lying about Matty Barton’s involvement in a stabbing incident.

What To Know About Samson Dingle’s Prison Release

Samson Dingle is set to be released from prison following a two-year sentence stemming from a 2024 departure storyline.

The Sun reports that ITV has no current plans to bring Sam Hall back to the soap for active scenes.

Character tensions persist in the village, as Moira continues to hold reservations over the past betrayal involving Matty.

The Dingle Family Aftermath and Matty Barton’s Return

The ITV soap has revisited the lingering fallout from Samson’s trial as his release date approaches. Samson’s involvement in laying the blame on Matty Barton over a stabbing incident caused a fracture in the Dingle extended family. With his upcoming release, the village dynamics face fresh friction.

Emmerdale’s Samson Dingle’s future on soap revealed as he faces prison release – two years after being axed #news #emmerdale #Emmerdale #SamsonDingle #SoapOpera #RealityTV #TVDrama https://t.co/oYjXKNRxQY — https://x.com/en_iyisi_burda/status/2110482757252268058

Moira’s son Matty remains understandably opposed to seeing Samson again. The situation is further complicated because Matty has recently moved in with the Dingles. An internal Emmerdale insider warned that Moira’s inability to forgive Samson alienates her from other members of the family.

Future Storyline References Without Sam Hall’s Return

While Matty ultimately urges his mother to move on from the past and forgive Samson, the character’s physical presence will not immediately disrupt the village. Viewers should not expect a welcoming party for the teen on screen. Instead, the soap may address his fate through ongoing dialogue and references from other residents.

ITV broadcasts Emmerdale on weeknights at 8pm on ITV1, with streaming available via ITVX.

Character Actor Current Status Samson Dingle Sam Hall Released from prison; no return scenes planned Matty Barton Ash Palmisciano Residing with the Dingles

Digital Spy reached out to ITV for comment regarding the casting update but did not receive an immediate response.