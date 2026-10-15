Home » World » Trump and Putin Agree on Diesel Deal to Supply US Markets

In a diplomatic maneuver that has fractured domestic consensus and alarmed European allies, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement allowing Russia to supply diesel to American and global markets. CNN Arabic reported that the deal drew criticism, raising anxieties over tightening financial pressure on Ukraine and testing transatlantic unity ahead of the US midterm elections.

The Mechanics of the Moscow-Washington Energy Accord

The arrangement materialized following discussions between Washington and Moscow. According to Lebanon Debate, President Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday, October 9, 2026, that he had concluded a discussion with President Vladimir Putin. Under the terms, Moscow will initially supply over 300,000 tons of diesel to the US and global markets, scaling up to subsequent shipments depending on the operational status of Russian refineries.

Photo: سكاي نيوز عربية

The Kremlin confirmed the news, with the Russian deputy prime minister overseeing energy noting that volumes could reach up to 3 million tons monthly. To facilitate the pact, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued an exceptional general license permitting transactions, sales, transport, and imports of Russian-origin diesel through April 7, 2027, despite prior sanctions enacted after the invasion of Ukraine.

President Trump maintains that the agreement will lower domestic energy costs. Annahar noted that fuel prices present a political issue for the Republican party ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Timeline & Volume Agreed Diesel Allocation Regulatory Action Immediate (October 2026) Over 300,000 tons OFAC General License issued until April 7, 2027 November 2026 Diesel supplies Sanctions waiver active for transport and import Subsequent Phases Additional diesel quantities Tied to Russian refinery operational capacity

Bipartisan Backlash and European Warnings

The agreement triggered pushback from lawmakers in Washington. Sky News Arabia reported that a bipartisan group of senators urged President Trump to cancel the diesel agreement. Signatories including Democrats Richard Blumenthal, Chris Coons, Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Durbin, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Jack Reed, alongside Republicans Mitch McConnell, Thom Tillis, Susan Collins, Alan Armstrong, Lisa Murkowski, and John Cornyn, signed the letter.

Photo: annahar.com

The lawmakers argued that granting Moscow the freedom to sell diesel violates US legislation prohibiting energy imports while Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine. Senators Collins, Murkowski, and Tillis had previously joined Democratic colleagues in urging President Trump to “reverse” the agreement.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni voiced reservations during an address to the Italian parliament ahead of a European Union summit. Annahar noted that Meloni characterized the US-Russian agreement as a highly risky choice that conflicts with efforts to force President Putin to the negotiating table.

Meloni stated to the parliament: “نتيجة هذا القرار غير مؤكدة، بينما المخاطر واضحة”. She added that the deal “يمنح موسكو مشروعية في ظل استمرار سقوط قنابلها على المدن الأوكرانية، ويولد إيرادات جديدة لتمويل الحرب، ويضعف ضمنياً فعالية العقوبات”.

Global Supply Pressures and the Strains of Conflict

Lebanon Debate highlighted that diesel prices in the United States surged compared to previous years, driven by disruptions affecting transit through the Strait of Hormuz and reduced refining capacities globally.

Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries have constrained Moscow’s domestic refining output, making the delivery of higher-tier quotas contingent on facility repairs.