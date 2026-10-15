As the European data center industry wants to triple capacity to meet AI development, protests are growing. Sveriges Radio reported from a major technology fair in Vienna that activists are demanding an immediate freeze on new data hall construction, citing severe image problems for the sector.

European Data Centers Face Immediate Construction Freeze Demands

Industry leaders at a Vienna technology fair are pushing to triple data hall capacity to compete with the United States and China.

Activists countered the expansion plans by demanding a temporary halt to all new European data center construction.

Vienna Tech Fair Hosts Industry Expansion Push Amid Protests

At a major technology fair in Vienna, the primary debate centered on the rapid expansion of European data halls, according to Sveriges Radio. Industry proponents argue that tripling current capacity is vital to support artificial intelligence development and maintain competitiveness against heavyweights in the United States and China. Yet, that bullish outlook collided with vocal opposition.

Exhibitors and attendees met loud demonstrations from activists demanding a temporary freeze on new builds. While industry representatives dismissed some of the environmental and infrastructural criticisms, executives conceded that the sector faces a distinct image problem as local pushback intensifies.

American Resistance Escalates Over Local Infrastructure Strain

Parallel conflicts are unfolding in the United States, where public pushback has turned data centers into a major political flashpoint. SVT Nyheter reported that seven out of ten Americans oppose the construction of AI data facilities in their local neighborhoods, according to Gallup polling.

In Lowell, Massachusetts, resident Jake Forte described a degraded local environment near the state’s largest data facility. “When datacentret kom klarade vår elleverantör inte av belastningen. Strömmen går hela tiden. Det är därför dieselmotorerna är igång,” Forte told SVT Nyheter, explaining that constant power failures force operators to run loud diesel generators.

Water and Resource Scarcity Triggers Political Backlash

In Utah, residents near the Great Salt Lake organized against plans for a massive data facility, citing severe regional drought conditions.

Photo: SVT Nyheter

Trudy Smith, a local agricultural producer, described her opposition to SVT Nyheter following a contentious public hearing. “Det förändrade min syn på demokratin. Jag har alltid röstat republikanskt, men våra politiker högg oss i ryggen. Det handlar om vår oro för torkan och tillgången på vatten,” Smith stated.

SVT Nyheter noted that three high-ranking Utah politicians were recently voted out of office after covertly advancing the Great Salt Lake data center project, despite accusations from project supporters that local critics were financially backed by foreign interests.

Metric / Region Reported Detail Source Attribution European Capacity Goal Industry intent to triple data hall infrastructure Sveriges Radio Local Infrastructure Impact Diesel generators running due to grid overload in Lowell, MA SVT Nyheter