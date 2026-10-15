Israel Blocks Construction of Trump Board of Peace Gaza Base for International Troops

Israel is refusing to allow a key military outpost project for Donald Trump’s Board of Peace to proceed in Gaza, The Guardian reported. Two months after the international organization awarded its first construction contract, contractors and trucks remain blocked from crossing the border.

The Stalled Vanguard for International Troops

In early August, the Board of Peace—an international body authorized in 2025 by the United Nations and chaired by Trump—issued its initial infrastructure contract for the coastal enclave. Louisiana-based Arkel International secured the tender to construct a temporary mission support site. The installation was designed as a fortified position measuring roughly 100 meters by 100 meters, intended to house a rotating deployment of 150 heavily armed international troops. These personnel were slated to form the vanguard of a broader international stabilization force, drawing from a larger contingent of 500 troops already dispatched from Morocco and Kosovo.

Yet, weeks after the agreement was finalized, Israeli authorities have not authorized the project to move forward. As The Times of Israel noted, contractors and heavy transport vehicles remain barred from entering the territory. “Israel won’t open the border,” a person with direct knowledge of the matter told reporters. The planned site occupies ground that once formed part of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation project, a US-backed initiative that delivered aid under private contractor protection between May 2025 and October 2025.

Reconstruction Halted Without Security Infrastructure

The absence of this military outpost effectively paralyzes the entire international reconstruction apparatus. Without the physical presence of the stabilization force, logistics and security remain non-existent. A source familiar with the proceedings outlined the operational deadlock plainly: “You can’t get in without [an international stabilization force (ISF)]. You can’t rebuild. There’s no security. There’s no deliveries of construction equipment. You can’t even start putting utilities. You can’t start putting in basic life-support facilities you know because without the ISF you can’t go in.”

Photo: Israel National News

The stalled base threatens to unravel broader economic timelines touted by the US-led board. On September 23, the organization unveiled a six-month, $2.45 billion reconstruction roadmap, framing it as the initial step toward a projected 10-year, $71 billion redevelopment effort. Real estate developer Steve Witkoff, whom Trump has appointed as a mediator in various international disputes, and US senior adviser Aryeh Lightstone have actively solicited high-net-worth donations for the initiative. Meanwhile, Jared Kushner, an executive board member, has released conceptual renderings depicting a transformed Gaza featuring luxury waterfront resorts and high-rise commercial architecture.

Electoral Timelines and Official Silence

Despite the grand economic projections, ground realities remain defined by diplomatic friction and ongoing military operations. UA.News reported that the Board of Peace maintains that Israeli authorities may reconsider their stance following the elections scheduled for October 27. At the same time, military strikes in Gaza have continued since the October 2025 ceasefire, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,400 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

Photo: The Times of Israel

Official channels have offered little clarity regarding the border block. Representatives for the Board of Peace declined to comment on the matter, while both the Israeli government and the Israel Defense Forces chose not to respond to inquiries.