Karolinska Institutet study tracks physical fitness decline age

Physical fitness and muscular endurance generally peak between ages 26 and 36 before beginning a progressive decline, according to a 47-year Swedish study published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet tracked 427 individuals from adolescence to age 63 to map age-related physical deterioration.

Decoding the Swedish Physical Activity and Fitness Study

The Peak Window: Aerobic capacity and muscular endurance reach their highest physiological levels between ages 26 and 36.

Aerobic capacity and muscular endurance reach their highest physiological levels between ages 26 and 36. The Rate of Decline: Performance drops by 30 to 48 percent from peak levels by age 63, though structured exercise can improve physical capacity by 5 to 10 percent during adulthood.

Performance drops by 30 to 48 percent from peak levels by age 63, though structured exercise can improve physical capacity by 5 to 10 percent during adulthood. Biological vs. Lifestyle Factors: While physical activity cannot entirely halt age-related decline, it can help reduce the impact of biological changes.

Tracking Fitness Trajectories Across Decades

The research originated from the Swedish Physical Activity and Fitness study (SPAF), which followed a randomly selected cohort of men and women born in 1958. Assessments began when participants were 16 years old and continued periodically through age 63. By repeatedly testing the same individuals over nearly five decades, investigators avoided the limitations of cross-sectional designs that compare different generations at a single point in time.

Measurements focused on three core pillars of physical function: aerobic fitness, muscular endurance, and explosive muscle power. Aerobic fitness tracks how efficiently the body utilizes oxygen. Muscular endurance measures sustained muscle contraction capacity. Muscle power determines the force-generation speed required for daily mobility tasks like climbing stairs.

The data demonstrated that explosive muscle power peaked earlier, while aerobic fitness and endurance plateaued between ages 26 and 36. Although individual baseline capacities varied considerably across the cohort, the overall trajectory of decline remained consistent for both men and women once the mid-30s threshold was crossed.

Cellular Mechanisms and the Onset of Sarcopenia

Cellular alterations underpin the observed physical regressions. Simultaneously, skeletal muscle tissue undergoes structural changes, losing mass and reducing its responsiveness to growth and repair signaling cascades.

These early microscopic adaptations contribute to sarcopenia, the progressive, age-related loss of muscle mass and functional strength. While clinical symptoms of sarcopenia usually present later in life, the SPAF data indicate that the underlying pathophysiological processes initiate decades prior.

Metric Assessed Peak Performance Age Observed Decline by Age 63 Explosive Muscle Power Earlier than age 26 30% to 48% reduction Aerobic Fitness Ages 26 to 36 30% to 48% reduction Muscular Endurance Ages 26 to 36 30% to 48% reduction

Cardiovascular Implications of Adult Exercise Habits

A 2026 follow-up study published in Scientific Reports examined the cardiovascular health of the SPAF cohort at age 63. Researchers found that higher aerobic fitness levels at ages 34 and 52 correlated with reduced arterial stiffness later in life. Blood vessels lose compliance due to arterial stiffness, which creates greater resistance for expansion and contraction as blood circulates throughout the body.

This correlation persisted even after adjusting for conventional cardiovascular risk factors such as blood pressure, smoking, and obesity. Complementary findings from a 2026 analysis in GeroScience demonstrated that older adults who continued cycling maintained functional capacities at or above the 90th percentile for their age bracket, despite experiencing an average 19.7 percent drop in peak aerobic capacity over a nine-year observation period.

Furthermore, a 2026 trial published in The American Journal of Medicine evaluated 49 men aged 60 to 82. Over four years, participants engaging in resistance and aerobic training achieved measurable gains in upper and lower body strength, confirming that physical improvements remain possible well into older adulthood.

Future SPAF Assessments at Age 68

Maria Westerståhl, lecturer at the Department of Laboratory Medicine and lead author of the study, and her colleagues at Karolinska Institutet are preparing for the next phase of evaluations as cohort participants approach age 68. The upcoming research phase is designed to investigate how lifelong variations in physical capacity connect to general health, daily routines, and the underlying biology of the aging process.

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