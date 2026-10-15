Trump ASEAN Visit to Manila Tests Pax Silica Deal in 2026

US President Donald Trump is set to visit Manila next month for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, where officials will weigh the formal signing of the controversial Pax Silica framework agreement. Palace press officer Claire Castro confirmed the upcoming attendance for the mid-November regional gathering.

Pax Silica Talks and the New Clark City Proposal

Scheduled for November 16 to November 18, the biannual summit brings together Southeast Asian leaders and global dialogue partners to address regional security, economic integration, and cooperation. A central focus of Trump’s visit is whether Manila and Washington will formally sign the framework agreement for the Pax Silica initiative before the end of 2026. Castro confirmed on Tuesday that the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has submitted the legal framework of the initiative to the President.

Pax Silica is a US-led coalition designed to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, energy, and logistics. As part of this broader Luzon Economic Corridor effort, the Philippines has designated a 1,620-hectare site in New Clark City, located in Capas town, Tarlac province, to house a proposed AI and advanced manufacturing hub.

However, the initiative has drawn significant public criticism. Concerns center around its potential huge demand for water and electricity, environmental risks, land use impacts, foreign dependence, and transparency. Local opposition also highlights the potential displacement of farmers and Aeta communities in Tarlac, prompting authorities to ramp up security preparations ahead of potential protests.

Diplomatic Engagements and Regional Security

Marcos, serving as this year’s Asean chair, previously helped craft the regional bloc’s roadmap for artificial intelligence. Beyond economic corridors, Trump’s participation aims to reinforce American commitment to Southeast Asian allies and advance broader US economic and security objectives, according to a White House official quoted by The New Yorker.

Malacanang has confirmed that US President Donald Trump will visit the Philippines for the ASEAN summit in November but declined to provide details of his trip, including whether Manila and Washington would sign an agreement under the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative.Read more:… pic.twitter.com/hVTCkThDPY — https://x.com/newswatchplusph/status/2110385129310867910

Trump attended the Asean summit in Manila in 2017 on the watch of then President Rodrigo Duterte. More recently, Trump attended the 47th Asean summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2025, alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Meanwhile, the attendance of other major global figures remains unconfirmed. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have yet to finalize their participation in the Manila meetings. Marcos had previously expressed hope that Xi would visit Manila in November to coincide with the finalization of negotiations for the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, viewed as a critical step in preventing the escalation of maritime disputes.

Event / Meeting Date Location 49th Asean Summit Nov. 16 – Nov. 18, 2026 Manila, Philippines Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting Nov. 18 – Nov. 19, 2026 Shenzhen, China

During a phone call in July, Trump attempted to broker peace between Manila and Beijing, telling Marcos that he would raise Philippine concerns regarding growing confrontations between Filipino and Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea directly with Xi.

Parallel Diplomacy and Logistics

With Trump’s attendance confirmed, US First Lady Melania Trump will most likely make her first trip to Manila. She will join First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and other first spouses for a meeting of Fostering the Future Together, a global coalition launched by Melania Trump to expand children’s access to technology and education. This event will run parallel to the main Asean conference.

To ease traffic congestion and ensure the safety of visiting dignitaries, Marcos has declared the three days of the summit as special nonworking days.

Following the conclusion of the Manila meetings on November 18, Marcos, Trump, and other regional leaders will travel to Shenzhen, China, to attend the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting scheduled for November 18 and November 19.