Céline Dion Wows in Head-to-Toe Tom Ford Leather in Paris

Stepping out of her hotel in Paris on October 14, Céline Dion turned heads in a striking monochromatic black leather ensemble by Tom Ford ahead of her concert at Plenitude Arena, formerly known as the Paris La Défense Arena.

Tom Ford Leather Ensemble and Daring Details

Styled by her longtime collaborator Annie Horth, the singer’s look hailed directly from Tom Ford’s spring 2027 collection. The outfit featured a cropped military-inspired leather officer jacket with structured shoulders, phantom technique detailing, and oversized angular lapels. Paired with a high-waisted matching leather pencil skirt that fell below the knee with a movement-allowing slit and a slim black belt defining the waist, the proportions created a narrow silhouette through the hips.

Beneath the open, double-breasted jacket, Dion wore a daring black sculptural, pleated strapless bra-style top. While nearly concealed, the barely visible top added a provocative edge to the sharp tailoring. She completed the look with accessories including Tom Ford’s leather double ankle-strap pumps, the Tom Ford MIA bag, Penn sunglasses, a flash of jewelry, and her hair swept back.

Concert Schedule and Return to the Stage

The high-fashion hotel departure preceded the final performances of Dion’s autumn concert engagement. Her official schedule confirmed the October 14 show, followed by additional performances on October 16 and 17. Announced on her birthday in March, the 2026 run comprises 16 concerts beginning on September 12, marking a major return to the stage for the singer after years away from regular performances.

Céline Dion in a custom sparkly dress by ✨️Tom Ford✨️ for her first show in Paris.🪡 pic.twitter.com/axNwJrqRLx — https://x.com/LaModeUnknown/status/2098870605261296031

The autumn shows bring the star to the final three dates of 2026, with her official website already listing another ten Paris performances scheduled to run from May 8 through May 29, 2027.