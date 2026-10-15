Gov. Wes Moore backs bill on drug prices

Maryland Wes Moore threw his public support behind proposed legislation that would tie state prescription drug price caps to federally negotiated Medicare rates, potentially saving the state tens of millions of dollars annually by bypassing months of regulatory review.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Upper Payment Limits: These are regulatory ceilings set by the state on how much public health plans are permitted to pay for specific prescription medications.

These are regulatory ceilings set by the state on how much public health plans are permitted to pay for specific prescription medications. Maximum Fair Price: The negotiated cost determined through federal agreements between health officials and pharmaceutical manufacturers for individuals enrolled in Medicare.

The negotiated cost determined through federal agreements between health officials and pharmaceutical manufacturers for individuals enrolled in Medicare. Mechanism of Savings: By adopting pre-established federal pricing models, state boards eliminate redundant administrative reviews, allowing immediate cost-reduction applications for state healthcare recipients.

Legislative Push to Adopt Federal Pricing Limits

Governor Moore pledged at a press conference to sign the proposed bill if it clears the 2027 legislative session, asserting that the measure will accelerate relief for non-Medicare recipients. The Maryland Healthcare for All Coalition drove the push by surveying upcoming midterm candidates, securing commitments from 29 Senate candidates and 98 House candidates. Vincent DeMarco, president of the coalition, noted that the state is positioned well for passage given the substantial baseline of support among incumbent lawmakers.

The proposed statute would permit the Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board to establish upper payment limits directly mirroring the Maximum Fair Price established under federal Medicare negotiations. Under the current framework, the board must execute a protracted cost review process that stretches across several months to determine if a drug poses an affordability challenge. Del. Jennifer White Holland, an anticipated sponsor in the House, and Sen. Dawn Gile, the expected Senate sponsor, argue that runaway medication costs force families to ration essential pharmaceuticals.

Timeline of Board Formation and Drug Evaluations

The Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board originated from 2019 legislation but faced immediate delays when a veto from then-Larry Hogan amid pandemic-induced economic uncertainty in 2020 delayed the board’s formation. Governor Moore allocated operational funding in 2023, allowing the board to draft rulemaking procedures and select its first six target drugs for review in May 2024. Board members subsequently determined that Jardiance, used for Type 2 diabetes and other conditions, and Ozempic, utilized for diabetes and weight management, posed affordability challenges.

Medication State Plan Savings (Annual) Expanded Plan Savings (Potential) Jardiance $320,000 $9 million to $16 million Ozempic $5.8 million $113 million to $165 million

The upper payment limits for Jardiance and Ozempic are scheduled to take effect in January 2027. Because a 2025 law dictates that the board’s expanded authority over the private insurance market cannot activate until one full year after upper payment limits take effect on two drugs, private market expansion is delayed until 2028 at the earliest.

Opposition and Industry Warnings on Access

Pharmaceutical manufacturers, some advocates of patients with rare diseases and other opponents of the proposal argue that government intervention risks restricting patient access to critical therapies. Will May, a spokesman for PhRMA, stated that government price-setting creates market uncertainty and limits medicine availability if pharmacies and hospitals cannot procure drugs at capped rates.

Opponents remain skeptical that state-level price ceilings will translate into reduced out-of-pocket expenses for average consumers, contrasting with state projections anticipating massive financial relief. Meanwhile, state officials approved a 14.6% rate increase for individual premiums on the ACA marketplace, underscoring broader cost pressures across the healthcare system.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients managing chronic metabolic conditions such as Type 2 diabetes may be affected when board members determine that drugs like Jardiance or Ozempic pose an affordability challenge and set upper payment limits based on their negotiated costs.