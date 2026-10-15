Maureen Kelly and Roller Rabbit Release Slumber Party Collection

Tarte founder and CEO Maureen Kelly has teamed up with lifestyle brand Roller Rabbit for a slumber party collaboration featuring matching pajamas and beauty products.

The Bottom Line

Tarte and Roller Rabbit released a slumber party collection featuring matching pajamas and cosmetics.

Maureen Kelly shared her morning-after “dot-and-dash” concealer technique designed to function like an espresso shot for tired eyes.

The collaboration leans into cozy pajama designs paired with everyday makeup essentials like shape tape and tubing mascara.

The Tarte and Roller Rabbit Collaboration Details

The collection brings together Tarte’s beauty line—popular with celebrities like Shay Mitchell, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kourtney Kardashian—with Roller Rabbit’s signature prints, worn by figures such as Angelina Jolie, Bella Hadid, and Reese Witherspoon. Kelly noted that the partnership celebrates the enduring appeal of girls’ nights and childhood routines.

The best girls’ nights are all about the little rituals you never really grow out of, doing your makeup together, ordering your favorite food, putting on a movie, and staying up way too late talking. … That’s the spirit behind tarte x Roller Rabbit, celebrating those girls’ nights, and the joy of girlhood together.

she stated to ET. The product line encourages a relaxed dress code paired with accessible glam, emphasizing that getting ready can be the event.

Inside the Overnight Bag and Evening Routines

When packing an overnight bag, Kelly advises keeping the routine straightforward. Her core kit includes a touch of shape tape, blush, mascara, and a good lip. The shape tape line offers four distinct formulas tailored to specific skin needs: the original matte finish for oily or combination skin, a creamy version featuring built-in eye cream, a stick format for blurring and spot coverage, and a radiant option for added glow.

Before sleep, Kelly emphasizes removing makeup completely. She highlighted Tarte’s tubing mascara, which washes off using only warm water, eliminating the need for a complicated evening removal process. Following cleansing, she recommends moisturizing and disconnecting from mobile devices.

Morning-After Application Methods

For mornings following late nights, Kelly avoids heavy foundation, instead applying a targeted concealer technique. Using the dot-and-dash method, she places a dot at the inner corner of the eye to brighten and a little dash at the outer corner, blending upward for a lifted look without applying a heavy triangle of product underneath the eye. For morning energy and hydration, she utilizes FINSUUL sticks to manage a busy schedule.