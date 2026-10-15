Dismissal of Hearing Objection in Neighbor Zoning Dispute Under VwGO

The Bavarian Administrative Court (VGH München) dismissed an Anhörungsrüge in the legal dispute designated under file number 15 ZB 26.928, ruling on May 26, 2026, that the court did not violate the plaintiff’s right to a legal hearing during prior proceedings concerning a neighbor’s zoning dispute.

According to gesetze-bayern.de, the plaintiff challenged a previous decision from April 29, 2026 (Az. 15 ZB 26.135), arguing that the court had omitted key arguments regarding the standstill of the “Oberer Ehla VI” development plan and potential building code violations. The recent decision confirms that courts are not required to address every individual argument raised by a party unless it touches upon a question of central importance to the case.

The Case Assessment and Cost Allocation

Legal Ground: The court examined the complaint under § 152a of the German Code of Administrative Court Procedure (VwGO), finding no decisive breach of the right to be heard under Article 103 Paragraph 1 of the Basic Law (GG).

The court examined the complaint under § 152a of the German Code of Administrative Court Procedure (VwGO), finding no decisive breach of the right to be heard under Article 103 Paragraph 1 of the Basic Law (GG). Financial Liability: The plaintiff bears all costs for the unsuccessful review proceedings pursuant to § 154 Paragraph 2 VwGO.

The plaintiff bears all costs for the unsuccessful review proceedings pursuant to § 154 Paragraph 2 VwGO. Fee Structure: The court determined that a specific dispute value assessment was unnecessary because the review procedure incurs a fixed fee under number 5400 of the cost catalog (Anlage 1 to § 3 Abs. 2 GKG).

Evaluation of the Standing and Zoning Objections

The plaintiff’s initial application argued that the municipal development plan had effectively stalled for over 12 months and constituted a dysfunctional use of § 33 of the Federal Building Code (BauGB). Furthermore, the plaintiff contested the protective character of local floor-space index (GRZ) regulations and pointed to an alleged crushing effect caused by massive row construction.

The bench concluded that these aspects did not amount to a denial of a legal hearing. The court had previously addressed the core planning maturity concerns and noted that the planned turnaround area—which allegedly infringed upon the setback distances of the plaintiff’s garage wall—was not even part of the contested building permit. As pointed out in a prior preliminary injunction ruling from October 14, 2025 (Az. 15 CS 25.1711), the specific disputed construction elements fell outside the scope of the immediate authorization.

Finality of the Administrative Ruling

The court emphasized that an Anhörungsrüge serves strictly to remedy potential breaches of the right to a legal hearing, rather than acting as an appeal against the substantive correctness of a prior judicial order. Because the plaintiff’s submissions primarily sought a reassessment of the substantive law, the court rejected the motion in its entirety.

Pursuant to § 152a Abs. 4 Satz 3 VwGO, the decision is unappealable, bringing an immediate close to this procedural track in the ongoing Bavarian neighborhood dispute.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.