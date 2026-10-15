Jackson Financial Appoints Donald C. Templin as New Director

On October 12, 2026, Jackson Financial Inc. elected Donald C. Templin as a new director, filling a vacancy left earlier in the year by the resignation of Gregory Durant. Templin steps into a mandate running through the company’s 2027 annual meeting of shareholders.

Board Committee Assignments and SEC Financial Expertise

Alongside his appointment to the board, Templin assumes active roles on both the audit committee and the remuneration committee. His arrival brings a second recognized financial expert to the audit committee alongside Russell Noles, satisfying applicable standards set by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The board determined that Templin qualifies as an independent director under the stringent listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. He also clears the enhanced independence thresholds required specifically for members serving on corporate audit and remuneration committees.

Corporate Background at Voya and Marathon

Before his tenure at Voya, Templin held senior leadership positions at Marathon Petroleum Corporation, including executive vice president and chief financial officer. His early career features a lengthy background as a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he ultimately served as the managing partner for the firm’s audit division across Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Over the past 13 years, Templin has served as an independent director across three publicly traded companies, maintaining audit committee responsibilities in two of those roles. He holds an undergraduate degree in accounting from Grove City College. No formal agreements or understandings exist between Templin and any other individuals regarding his election to the board.