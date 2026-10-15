22 Concerts: MDR Concert Schedule 2026-2027

The MDR concert season schedule for 2026 and 2027 maps out a lineup of performances stretching from late December 2026 through March 2027, featuring chamber concerts, family programming, and other events across Leipzig, Suhl, and Luzern.

The Schedule at a Glance

Leipzig Events: Multiple performances take place at the MDR-Studio am Augustusplatz, including family programming and chamber concerts.

Multiple performances take place at the MDR-Studio am Augustusplatz, including family programming and chamber concerts. Regional Stops: Selected dates feature concerts scheduled in Suhl alongside international tour stops such as the Kultur- und Kongresszentrum in Luzern.

Selected dates feature concerts scheduled in Suhl alongside international tour stops such as the Kultur- und Kongresszentrum in Luzern. Performance Variety: The lineup ranges from morning concert formats and evening series to late-night “Nachtgesang” slots.

The Holiday and January 2027 Calendar

The performance calendar begins its highlighted stretch on Friday, December 25, 2026, at 19:30 as part of the ongoing 2026/2027 concert season. This is followed by an end-of-year concert on Thursday, December 31, 2026, at 17:00, which takes place in Suhl, according to mdr.de.

Moving into the new year, the schedule picks up on Sunday, January 10, 2027, at 19:30, continuing the next day on Monday, January 11, 2027, at 18:00. Audiences can attend a later evening performance on Thursday, January 14, 2027, starting at 20:00. For younger audiences, a family concert is scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2027, at 15:00 at the MDR-Studio am Augustusplatz in Leipzig.

The month rounds out with specialized programming, including the “Nachtgesang” late-night concert on Friday, January 22, 2027, at 22:00. A chamber concert follows at the Leipzig MDR-Studio am Augustusplatz on Friday, January 29, 2027, at 18:00, and the month concludes with a morning concert format on Sunday, January 31, 2027, at 11:00.

February and March 2027 Highlights

The winter schedule continues into February with a morning concert on Sunday, February 14, 2027, at 11:00, followed by an evening performance on Monday, February 15, 2027, at 19:30. Another morning concert is set for Sunday, February 21, 2027, at 11:00, with an evening concert closing out the month on Sunday, February 28, 2027, at 18:00.

March 2027 brings a heavy concentration of events starting with a performance on Wednesday, March 3, 2027, at 19:30, and another on Thursday, March 4, 2027, at 19:00. The Leipzig MDR-Studio am Augustusplatz hosts a chamber concert on Friday, March 5, 2027, at 18:00. Suhl welcomes another regional concert on Saturday, March 13, 2027, at 17:00, leading into an evening concert on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at 18:00.

Date Time Event Type / Focus Location Friday, Jan 16, 2027 15:00 Family Concert Leipzig, MDR-Studio am Augustusplatz Friday, Jan 22, 2027 22:00 Nachtgesang (Late Night) Leipzig

Touring Outside Leipzig in March 2027

The season also takes the orchestra beyond its home venues. On Friday, March 19, 2027, at 18:30, the ensemble performs abroad at the Kultur- und Kongresszentrum in Luzern. The announced stretch of dates concludes shortly after with a final scheduled performance on Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 16:00.