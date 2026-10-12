Rp 101 Billion Jakarta School Complex Opens With Vertical Design

Jakarta’s ongoing education infrastructure overhaul brought Governor Pramono Anung to the Pasar Rebo district on Monday, October 12, 2026, where he inspected the newly revitalized SDN 05 Pekayon and SMPN 91 complex. The governor arrived to an enthusiastic crowd of students, immediately drawing clusters of children eager to see the city’s leadership up close. He was accompanied during the visit by East Jakarta Mayor Munjirin and Head of the Jakarta Education Office Nahdiana.

Revitalizing Decades-Old Schools Through Vertical Integration in East Jakarta

Before the massive overhaul, the two schools occupied low-rise, flat structures that had stood for generations. The buildings for SDN Pekayon 05 and SDN Pekayon 12 were constructed in 1972, while the SMPN 91 Jakarta facility had been standing since 1962. Facing severe urban land constraints in the capital, the city administration chose to consolidate and build upward into a modern six-story vertical campus.

As we know, both this elementary school and junior high school were approximately 50 and 60 years old before being renovated. Governor

Prior to the revitalization, SDN Pekayon 05 and SDN Pekayon 12 operated with a total of 24 study groups utilizing 14 classrooms, with students attending classes in alternating morning and afternoon shifts. Under Jakarta Governor Decree Number 269 of 2025, the two elementary institutions were merged into a single entity under SDN Pekayon 05. Meanwhile, SMPN 91 Jakarta previously operated with 16 study groups spread across eight classrooms.

By stacking classrooms vertically, planners freed up valuable ground space to install dedicated outdoor athletic facilities, including a mini soccer pitch and basketball courts where students can play safely.

Photo: Kumparan.com

Modern Digital Classrooms, Lifts, and International-Grade Aesthetics

The transformation inside the classrooms matches the structural overhaul outside. Wide windows flood the interior spaces with natural light, complementing a modern color palette dominated by cream and gray tones.

Following the revitalization, the elementary school now contains 30 classrooms designed to gradually increase student capacity. Facilities include elevators to assist the mobility of teachers, students, and individuals with disabilities, alongside restrooms, a library, and a canteen.

The sheer leap in quality prompted visible astonishment from city officials during the walkthrough. Noting the integration of elevators, complete learning amenities, and expansive recreational areas, the governor offered a glowing assessment of the public school’s new standard.

Photo: Kompas

To ensure student safety in the multi-story facility, school administrators have instituted supervised transit policies.

Progress on the Capital’s Rp 876,7 miliar Educational Revitalization Target

The Pekayon and Pasar Rebo project is part of a much broader push by the Jakarta provincial government to upgrade educational infrastructure across all five administrative regions.

Photo: Warta Ekonomi

City data indicates that the regional revitalization campaign is nearing completion for its initial phase. Officials confirmed that 16 of the 19 targeted school buildings have reached 100 percent completion, with the remaining three sites entering final finishing stages. Among the three remaining sites awaiting finalization are SD Negeri 1 Cipete Utara, SD Negeri Setiabudi 01, and SMK 37.

Project Status Number of Buildings Budget Allocation Completed & Fully Operational 16 buildings Part of Rp 876,7 miliar total Final Finishing Stage 3 buildings Part of Rp 876,7 miliar total SDN 05 Pekayon & SMPN 91 Complex 1 integrated site

Projects across West Jakarta included work on SMPN 130 Jakarta, SDN Tegal Alur 02/04, SDN Jati Pulo 07, SMAN 33 Jakarta, TKN Meruya Selatan, SDN Kota Bambu 01/02, alongside turning SDN Jati Pulo 08 Pagi into the brand-new SMPN 298. In East Jakarta, work covered SDN Pondok Bambu 01, SDN Cakung Timur 02, SMPN 91, and SDN Pekayon 05/12. South Jakarta developments encompassed SDN Gandaria Selatan 03, SDN Cipulir 11, SDN Cilandak Barat 08, SMPN 15 Jakarta, SDN Lebak Bulus 04, SDN Tebet Timur 07, together with the establishment of SMPN 299 as a new unit school. Meanwhile, North Jakarta renovations focused on SMKN 55 Jakarta, and Central Jakarta work targeted SDN Petojo Utara 01.

Elevating Jakarta to Indonesia’s Top Student City Rank

City leaders connect the physical campus upgrades directly to Jakarta’s broader standing as an educational hub. Following facility inspections, Pramono highlighted new international education rankings placing the capital at the forefront nationally.

According to the QS Best Student Cities 2027 index, Jakarta secured the 117th spot globally, positioning it as the top-ranked student city in Indonesia, closely followed by Yogyakarta at 118th. Local officials attribute this climb to sustained investments in upgraded school infrastructure alongside student support programs like the Jakarta Smart Card and the Capital Excellence Student Card.

While celebrating the modernized classrooms and digital boards, the administration emphasized that maintaining the new assets remains a vital responsibility for teachers, students, and local communities alike. The city plans to continue rolling out targeted school modernizations in future budget cycles based on verified field priorities.